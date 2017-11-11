The top 5 vegan poutine in Toronto

Vegan poutine in Toronto means everyone can partake in one of Canada's most iconic snacks. These restaurants have swapped cheese curds and beef or chicken gravy for meatless and dairy-free alternatives that don't disappoint.

Here are my picks for the top vegan poutine in Toronto.

While poutine is usually an indulgent affair stacked with artery-clogging ingredients, this Toronto chain's rendition includes plenty of veggies. Fries are topped with steamed baby bok choy, kale, swiss chard, mushroom gravy, faux cheese sauce, green onions and sunflower seeds.

This Koreatown pizzeria is known for making some of the best vegan pizza in town. If you look past the vast array of pies on the menu, you'll find a selection of poutine. There's both a traditional take on the dish and supreme version stacked with add-ons like pineapple.

This Bloorcourt restaurant and bar is known for their comfort food. Their poutine comes regular or veganized with mushroom gravy and Daiya cheese.

Poutine is on the menu on at both the Bloorcourt and Little Italy locations of this vegan favourite. Fries here get topped with "cheese" and mushroom-beer gravy.

Poutine gets topped with gluten-free vegetable gravy and Daiya cheese shreds at this poutine purveyor. And good news for all you vegans sad about not being able to indulge in late night "drunk food," both the King West and West Queen West locations are open until 3:30 a.m. on weekends.