Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vegan poutine toronto

The top 5 vegan poutine in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Vegan poutine in Toronto means everyone can partake in one of Canada's most iconic snacks. These restaurants have swapped cheese curds and beef or chicken gravy for meatless and dairy-free alternatives that don't disappoint.

Here are my picks for the top vegan poutine in Toronto.

Fresh

While poutine is usually an indulgent affair stacked with artery-clogging ingredients, this Toronto chain's rendition includes plenty of veggies. Fries are topped with steamed baby bok choy, kale, swiss chard, mushroom gravy, faux cheese sauce, green onions and sunflower seeds.

Apiecalypse Now!

This Koreatown pizzeria is known for making some of the best vegan pizza in town. If you look past the vast array of pies on the menu, you'll find a selection of poutine. There's both a traditional take on the dish and supreme version stacked with add-ons like pineapple.

Disgraceland

This Bloorcourt restaurant and bar is known for their comfort food. Their poutine comes regular or veganized with mushroom gravy and Daiya cheese.

Hogtown Vegan

Poutine is on the menu on at both the Bloorcourt and Little Italy locations of this vegan favourite. Fries here get topped with "cheese" and mushroom-beer gravy.

Poutini's House of Poutine

Poutine gets topped with gluten-free vegetable gravy and Daiya cheese shreds at this poutine purveyor. And good news for all you vegans sad about not being able to indulge in late night "drunk food," both the King West and West Queen West locations are open until 3:30 a.m. on weekends.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Poutini's. With files from Alice Prendergast.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 vegan poutine in Toronto

Union Station Holiday Market not coming back this year

Toronto food events: Free ice cream, Food & Wine Expo, Cheesecake Factory opening

Toronto is getting a winter street food market

HoSu Bistro shuts down on Queen West

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Sweet Jesus, Mary Be Kitchen, Borrel, Yeah Yeahs Pizza

Toronto's newest supermarket comes with virtual reality and a huge video arcade

Calgary food hall Mercatino opening its first Toronto location