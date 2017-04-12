The top 25 grilled cheese in Toronto by neighbourhood

Grilled cheese is a lunchtime standard in Toronto and when the craving strikes there's most certainly a sandwich with your name on it nearby. Whether you're a purist or you like to get fancy with toppings, there's a diner, sandwich shop or pub ready to deliver.

Here are my picks for the top grilled cheese sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Brewhaha dishes out a parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwich that is stuffed with tomato and bacon and served with house made ketchup kettle chips.

The Jack'd Up Grilled Cheese at the Hogtown Smoke is a monster of a sandwich featuring orange and white cheddar as well as Monterey Jack with whisky-infused pulled pork, beer-braised onions and red peppers between thick-sliced bread.

The Millwood Melt specializes in nostalgic cheese sandwiches and offers the option to customize or embrace one of the signature house melts like The Tuna Kahuna or The Hamelot.

House on Parliament is home to the Grilled 4-Cheese Sandwich featuring fontina, provolone, grana padano and asiago on potato bread with roasted tomato relish. You also have the option to add double smoked bacon.

Riverdale Perk offers a Grown-up Grilled Cheese, which is done on seven-grain bread with double-cream brie and honey-roasted pears. There's also the Guinness Bacon Grilled Cheese is made with aged white cheddar, caramelized granny smith onion chutney and beer aioli.

The Federal does a simple and sumptuous grilled cheese sandwich with pear and chutney. Be sure to dip it in their house-made ketchup on the side.

Grilled cheese is a favourite on the lunch menu at Bannock. Here the sandwich features O&B artisan challah and is elevated with apple, bacon jam and pickled jalapeno.

Half a dozen types of grilled cheese sandwiches, which all come with a pickle spear and popcorn, are on the menu at Cut The Cheese. There's The Classic with a pinch of herbs and the Big Bad Wolf with fried pork belly.

The TuckShop Kitchen knows how to make a good sandwich. Their grilled cheese comes with cheddar, Swiss and gruyere cheese and layered with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomato chutney and roasted red peppers.

Satisfy cravings for grilled cheese sandwiches at almost any hour of the day courtesy of Thompson Diner. Their Three Cheese Melt comes with cheddar, provolone and swiss on challah bread.

White Brick Kitchen serves up a classic four-cheese grilled cheese with a choice of a side at lunch. House-made tomato jam is the standard accompaniment, while hickory-smoked bacon is optional.

Brooklyn Tavern boasts a grilled cheese sandwich with pork carnitas on their brunch menu. Each order includes slaw and fries, and there's the option to crown it with a fried egg.

Little Kay's Favourite Grilled Cheese Sandwich is a staple on the menu at Mildred's Temple Kitchen. Grilled onto sourdough bread, the sandwich stars melted aged cheddar and mozzarella with apple-tomato relish.

Maha's is best known for its Egyptian brunch, but on the lunch side of the spectrum is the Date Grilled Cheese, featuring dates sautéed in butter and added to a blend of gouda, havarti and swiss before being pressed between egg bread and drizzled with honey.

Aunties & Uncles makes their grilled cheese on challah and serves it with a house-made ketchup. Upgrade with bacon for a salty bite.

Rashers specializes in all things bacon related and their grilled cheese sandwich is no exception. The Apple & Maple Grilled Cheese features maple glazed smoked strip bacon with aged cheddar and apple chutney on white bread.

Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches are what Melt Grilled Cheese does best. The menu offers almost a dozen different sandwiches including the Mac Attack stuffed with mac 'n' cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, garlic mayo and ketchup.

The pulled pork grilled cheese is a favourite on the menu at Prohibition. The deluxe sandwich starts with grana padano-encrusted sourdough and is loaded up with confit pork, house-made BBQ sauce, maple cheddar and raspberry-jalapeño compote.

The grilled cheese sandwich at Cardinal Rule features a four cheese blend pressed between slices of challah. Smoked ketchup is essential for dipping, or opt to spice things up with the killer house hot sauce.

Amongst the line-up of pub foods served by The Rebel House, the classic grilled cheese is a favourite. The standard sandwich is done with two types of aged cheddar on French bread grilled until golden brown in shallot butter.

The Working Dog Saloon is a great place to unwind with a beer, and at lunch hour it's made even better with the option to enjoy a classic grilled cheese for just $5.

The Stockyards excels at everything it does, no matter if it's a burger or fried chicken. The grilled cheese is no exception. The sandwich is grilled on a a flat top and features smoked cheese, sliced green apple and caramelized onion between slices of thyme-scented sourdough.

The Gladstone Hotel serves up a sourdough grilled cheese sandwich at lunch. Served with fries or salad on the side, each order features Monforte Providence cheddar and apple.

Uncle Betty's Diner does its Ultimate Grilled Cheese on either white or brown bread with melted cheddar, a slab of mac 'n cheese and a choice of grilled veggies, pulled pork or all-beef meatloaf drizzled in roasted garlic aioli.

Flo's Diner devotes an entire section on its menu to gooey grilled cheese sandwiches. The classic made on egg bread and includes a choice of salad, soup, slaw or fries. Other options include the addition of tomato slices, bacon, ham, bacon and tomato or peameal.