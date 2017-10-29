The top 27 barbecue restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto is blessed with loads of great barbecue restaurants. The craving for BBQ might strike in an instance, but the pit masters at these fine establishments have been crafting these meals for days. Cooking low and slow turns out some amazingly tender meat, which you can enjoy all over the city.

Here are my picks for the top barbecue restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Big Crow is like one big backyard barbecue complete with smoked baby back ribs paired with walnut basil pesto and chopped brisket nachos topped with spicy queso, pickled chilies, sour cream, bbq sauce and scallions.

Bayview & Leaside

Barbecue in Toronto doesn't get much better than what Adamson offers. The restaurant draws crowds with its trays laden with pulled pork, smoked turkey, sausages, and classic sides of slaw, potato salad and beans.

Beaches

Smoked chicken, wings, brisket and ribs are all accounted for on the menu at Hogtown Smoke. Bring reinforcements before ordering the platters or stick to crave-worthy sandwiches like the burnt ends on a bun.

Bloorcourt

Bourbon Street Smokehouse is a restaurant and bar serving up lots of BBQ that’s not specific to any regional style. Here you'll find everything from St. Louis ribs to Texas brisket and even smoked sausages.

Cabbagetown

420 Smokehouse on Parliament offers an eclectic menu of low and slow cooking. The menu boasts smokehouse faves like dry-rubbed ribs alongside deli-style smoked meat sandwiches.

Corktown

The Carbon Bar gets fancy with its selection of pit-smoked specialties. You can start with chilled seafood and poke and then get down with St. Louis cut ribs and prime beef brisket.

Corso Italia

Pulled pork sandwiches, Alabama fried chicken, BBQ poutine, and succulent pitmaster platters all grace the menu at Earlscourt BBQ.

Danforth

Greenwood Smokehouse deals in slow smoked Southern staples on platters or by the pound. Order pulled pork, ribs, brisket or wings accompanied by traditional sides like smoked beans, collard greens and slaw.

Danforth East

Local 1794 is a gastropub serving up a whole slew of barbecue offerings on their menu. You'll find smoked chicken wings, pulled pork sandwiches and racks of ribs among seafood risotto and salmon fillets.

Dundas West

Smoke Signals is a Southern-style barbecue joint where you'll find moist brisket prepared Texas style, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and sides like mac n' cheese and frito pie.

East Chinatown

Central Texas style BBQ is the specialty of Triple A Bar. Here the kitchen nails all the essentials of the Lone Star State including brisket, chili and spicy smoked sausages.

East York

Rally Sports Bar & Smokehouse scores big points for its menu featuring a lineup of smoked wings, pulled pork poutine, and sandwiches piled with smoked brisket.

Etobicoke

Appalachia Smokehouse & BBQ is a top destination on the Queensway for tender smoked brisket sandwiches, back ribs, and pulled chicken sliders paired with baked beans.

Harbord Village

Smoke Bourbon Bar-B-Q House has brought Southern-style to Harbord. On the menu you'll find baby back ribs, smoked fish, and Texas style brisket sandwiches.

Junction

The menu at Indie Alehouse covers a broad range of beer friendly pub foods, but dishes like the BBQ mahogany ribs finished with scallions and cilantro and the Southern fried chicken are standouts.

Leslieville

Leslieville Pumps is a gas station and general store that also serves up some surprisingly excellent smoked sandwiches. Fuel up on saucy smoked brisket on a bun.

Markham

Ribs and wings are the forte at Big Bone BBQ & Wicked Wings. Order rib dinners with all the fixins or try the signature smoked wings in over two dozen flavours.

Parkdale

Ribs, links, pork rinds and bourbon cocktails are among the many reasons why Electric Mud is always a fun boozy time.

Port Lands

Meats like pulled pork, chicken, beef ribs, and baby back ribs are pit-smoked with white oak and sold by the half pound at Cherry Street Bar-B-Que.

Riverside

Aft Kitchen does smoke-infused fare like chicken wings and ribs through the week along with Texas-style brisket, side ribs, country sausage, pulled pork and BBQ chicken on weekends.

Roncesvalles

The sweet smokey scent emanating from Barque Smokehouse is all it takes to seduce diners. Smoked duck tacos, herb crusted racks of ribs, and smoked banger sausage are the major draw.

St. Clair West

Beef brisket and pulled pork sandwiches are staples on the menu at The Stockyards Smokehouse & Larder. However, the real BBQ enthusiasts know that the good stuff: ribs and chicken are only available on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Thornhill

This neighbourhood does more than just great deli. A visit to Boneyard Grill will satisfy cravings for baby back ribs, beef ribs and chicken wings.

West Queen West

Smoque N Bones offers peppercorn beef, brisket, ribs, pork and chicken from the cooker along with a vast array fixins including homestyle sides like collard greens, candied yams, sweet potato waffle fries, and cornbread.

Woodbridge

Memphis BBQ on Islington is exactly the type of divey, line-up plagued roadhouse that the very idea of good BBQ conjures up. Peel off the bone ribs brushed with a molasses-based BBQ sauce are a must.

Yonge & Dundas

Lou Dawgs specializes in Southern style brisket sandwiches, poutines smothered in smoked chicken gravy, and nachos piled with pulled pork. Best of all they're open ultra late on weekends for when you need to crush hunger pangs after the bar.

Yonge & Lawrence

Stack Restaurant pays great reverence to regional BBQ styles of the South. Pulled pork can be had Carolina- or Lexington style, while brisket channels Texas and the baby back ribs look to Memphis.