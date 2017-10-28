Chocolate making classes in Toronto offer the rewarding experience of DIY confectionery making under the guidance of the experts. If you have a creative sprit and a sweet tooth, you're in luck because Toronto has a number of chocolatiers that offer workshops.

Here's a round-up of chocolate making classes you can take in Toronto.

Individual and group classes

The Roncesvalles chocolate shop doesn't offer any regularly scheduled classed but will do private classes on truffle making, working with moulds, and tempering. One lesson rings in at $75 per person, and groups must be a minimum of six people.

The Corso Italia chocolate shop hosts artisanal chocolate workshops for both private groups and the general public in its kitchen. On-site private chocolate workshops last two hours and can accommodate up to 20 people for $700.

There's a range of chocolate making classes available from this company, which are held at locations across the GTA like the Mad Bean. Prices are usually $82 a class.

This baking and decorating supply store near Kipling station hosts classes for professionals and hobbyists. Sign up for a $90 chocolate class on either traditional truffles, gourmet truffles or pure chocolate.

Corporate events and parties

The chocolateria at Dundas and Carlaw in Leslieville hosts corporate chocolate making classes as well as parties. Everything (including prices) are customized depending on what you're looking for.

This Woodbridge chocolate shop offers chocolate team building workshops. Choose between options like a 90 minute chocolate truffle making workshop or three hour artisan bon bon making workshop. Prices vary depending on group size.

Cooking and baking schools

The Continuing Education stream at this local college offers a wide variety of cooking and baking classes including an Introduction to Chocolate course. Taking it requires a pre-requisite or an approved equivalent.