Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
chocolate making classes

Chocolate making classes in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Chocolate making classes in Toronto offer the rewarding experience of DIY confectionery making under the guidance of the experts. If you have a creative sprit and a sweet tooth, you're in luck because Toronto has a number of chocolatiers that offer workshops.

Here's a round-up of chocolate making classes you can take in Toronto.

Individual and group classes
Chocolateria

The Roncesvalles chocolate shop doesn't offer any regularly scheduled classed but will do private classes on truffle making, working with moulds, and tempering. One lesson rings in at $75 per person, and groups must be a minimum of six people. 

ChocoSol

The Corso Italia chocolate shop hosts artisanal chocolate workshops for both private groups and the general public in its kitchen. On-site private chocolate workshops last two hours and can accommodate up to 20 people for $700.

Chocolate Tales

There's a range of chocolate making classes available from this company, which are held at locations across the GTA like the Mad Bean. Prices are usually $82 a class. 

McCall's

This baking and decorating supply store near Kipling station hosts classes for professionals and hobbyists. Sign up for a $90 chocolate class on either traditional truffles, gourmet truffles or pure chocolate. 

Corporate events and parties
M Thompson

The chocolateria at Dundas and Carlaw in Leslieville hosts corporate chocolate making classes as well as parties. Everything (including prices) are customized depending on what you're looking for.

Succulent Chocolate and Sweets

This Woodbridge chocolate shop offers chocolate team building workshops. Choose between options like a 90 minute chocolate truffle making workshop or three hour artisan bon bon making workshop. Prices vary depending on group size.

Cooking and baking schools
George Brown Continuing Education

The Continuing Education stream at this local college offers a wide variety of cooking and baking classes including an Introduction to Chocolate course. Taking it requires a pre-requisite or an approved equivalent.

Lead photo by

Chocolate Tales. With files from Alice Prendergast.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here's a map of grocery stores that sell beer in downtown Toronto

Chocolate making classes in Toronto

Milestones is closing at John and Richmond

The only good thing about Toronto's worst mall is now closing

Toronto food events: Chocolate Festival, Google Donuts, Free Philly Cheesesteak

Toronto's favourite butcher shop is opening a second location

Susur Lee's kids are opening a restaurant in a food court

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Omai, Trecce, Terre Rouge, Convenience Bar