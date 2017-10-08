The top 25 breakfast sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

In Toronto a good breakfast sandwich is the next best thing to brunch. Better than a bowl of cereal, these handheld creations pack in eggs, bacon, cheese and carbs for a quick and complete meal that can be eaten on-the-go.

Here are my picks for the top breakfast sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Schmaltz Appetizing is your ultimate source for bagels, cream cheese and lox. Kiva's bagels get upgraded with toppings like house-cured beetroot or lemon dill gravlax and smoked pastrami salmon.

Beaches

Breakfast sandwiches on wood-fired bagels are the specialty at Bagels on Fire. There's about 10 different options all appropriate for the a.m. including the classic egg and cheddar sandwich with a choice of bacon or ham.

Cabbagetown

The Epicure Shop isn't just a fine foods store, but also the makers of might fine breakfast sandwiches like The Popeye featuring farm fresh eggs, spinach and melted havarti on a bagel, ciabatta bun or English muffin.

Corktown

The breakfast butty at Morning Glory is just one of several breakfasts on a bun on the menu at this cafe. It's got a classic combination of bacon and scrambled eggs and is finished with sliced tomato, homemade ketchup and aioli.

Danforth

Thick slabs of peameal bacon with egg and cheese on a fresh house-made bun, or a seasonal veggie version, are available as breakfast sandwiches in the morning at Dough Bakeshop.

Financial District

Kiva's Bagel Bar is a go-to for a.m. standards of bagels with giant scoops of cream cheese and lox. If that's not your cup of tea there's also a variety of egg-based options.

Junction

Dirty Food is where you'll find the mother load of breakfast sandwiches. The big ticket fried chicken ‘n’ waffle ’wich is fried chicken thigh with lettuce and Dirty Food mayo sandwiched between two fluffy buttermilk waffles and sprinkled with sweet hot candied jalapeños.

Junction Triangle

The Drake Commissary offers four different sandwiches every morning including their Kale & Cheese Breakfast Muffin featuring kale, chili paste, manchego, homestead egg on an English muffin.

Kensington Market

Our Spot on Baldwin is where to go for a cheap breakfast in Toronto. Sandwiches come with your classic breakfast toppings of bacon, peameal, egg and cheese.

Leslieville

Egg, aged cheddar, spiced ketchup and microgreens all on a bun is the basic version of the Fruitful Market breakfast sandwich, although optional add-ons include, gluten-free bread, peameal bacon, avocado, tomato or even an extra egg.

Liberty Village

Liberty Village Market and Cafe predates all the condos in the neighbourhood. They still do a brisk business in bagel and Western omelette sandwiches.

Little India

At Lazy Daisy's Cafe get the egg 'n cheese sandwich on a homestyle biscuit with free-range eggs, cheddar and smoked bacon. Vegetarians can partake too with a version featuring egg, cheese, tomato and avocado.

Little Italy

The popular breakfast sandwiches at Black Cat Espresso Bar come on an English muffin and contain bacon (there’s also a veggie variation), a baked whole egg, cheddar and undisclosed secret ingredients.

North York

Bagel World has been on Wilson Avenue for decades and they are one the city's best destinations for bagel sandwiches. Top yours with options like egg salad, cream cheese and white fish. Pro tip: Opt for the flat bagel.

Pape Village

Goat Coffee Co. is where you'll find a number of tasty breakfast items but the must-try is the French toast sandwich dubbed the Ooh La La.

Parkdale

You’ll find a classic French omelette with gruyere cheese, aged cheddar and mozzarella along with heirloom tomatoes and house-made aioli between the scratch-made English muffins used to make the breakfast sandwiches at The Tempered Room.

Queen West

Avenue Open Kitchen is a tiny diner serving up all the breakfast staples, including a classic peameal sandwich with lettuce and tomato.

Riverside

Grab a coffee and a breakfast bagel at The Cannonball. The base of this sandwich is egg, cheese, and tomato, which can be customized with a choice of about a half dozen different types of cheese and additional toppings like onions or sauteed mushrooms.

Roncesvalles Village

The Merseyside makes a simple yet effective brekwich, double-buttered on an English muffin with egg, cheese and peameal.

Rosedale

Black Camel isn't just a source for delicious pulled pork and brisket sandwiches. In the morning they serve their eggspresso sandwich until 11 a.m. The eggs are cooked using their espresso machine.

Scarborough

Found at St. Clair and Victoria Park, Gingerman Restaurant is a hidden gem where popular picks include greasy spoon staples like BLTs and Western sandwiches on a choice of toast.

St. Clair West

Emma's Country Kitchen is home to The Breakwich built on a buttermilk biscuit and loaded with an over easy egg, a choice of cheddar or Swiss, and selection of breakfast meats like house cured bacon or sage onion sausage patty.

St. Lawrence Market

The OG of breakfast sandwiches in Hogtown can be found at Carousel Bakery. The peameal bacon here is thick and comes loaded on a country bun with optional cheese or fried eggs.

West Queen West

Cafe Neon serves up a daily menu of breakfast offerings and that includes sandwiches. Their Neon Breakfast Sandwich comes with a fried egg, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, greens, Dijon mayo on a toasted sesame bagel.

Yonge & College

Made with focaccia buns from The Tempered Room, the breakfast sandwich options at Coffee Public on Bay contain local free-range organic eggs and can each have bacon or an extra egg added to them.