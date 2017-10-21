The top 20 seafood restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Seafood restaurants in Toronto are as plentiful as the yield of a good catch. Whether you want to splash out at a fine dining establishment, feel like a baller taking down a tower of shellfish, or simply enjoy a lobster roll at a fish market, these seafood purveyors have got what you need.

Here are my picks for the top seafood restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Bayview & Leaside

It seems like seafood chain The Captain's Boil is everywhere these days including on Bayview. Go here to get down and dirty with your seafood as it gets boiled with spices in a bag. Bibs are provided.

Distillery District

Whether looking to knock back a couple Malpeques, slurp up a seafood chowder, or dive into a bowl of steamed mussels, Pure Spirits Oyster House is the place to go when dining out on shellfish in this historic neighbourhood.

Dundas West

Ufficio is an Italian restaurant with a pescetarian menu. Forget meatballs, this place offers a menu free of meat products but heavy on vegetables and seafood.

Eglinton West

While some may argue the steak is the star of the menu at the House of Chan it's the seafood that may be that much more impressive. This is where to get Alaska king crab legs and fresh lobster in this 'hood.

Financial District

The epic yet pricey Poseidon Platter at Lbs. is what seafood lovers dreams are made of. Lobster, crab legs, clams, oysters and octopus come beautifully presented on a tower of ice. It's almost too pretty to eat.

Junction

Honest Weight is a fish shop and restaurant where the daily catch inspires the menu. Look forward to a glass of wine while dining on seafood okonomiyaki, mahi mahi ceviche, and steamed clams and mussels with bacon.

King East

Pearl Diver has been winning over seafood fans on Adelaide East for years. Go for the oysters but stay for the cured fish platters, grilled whole fish and Caesar cocktails made with fresh clam juice.

King West

Rodney's Oyster House is an institution where fresh oysters share the menu with boiled and cracked lobsters, dungeness crab, and seasonal specialties.

Leslieville

Eastside Social channels the East Coast with convivial menu of coastal fare including clam chowder, salmon tartare, fish tacos and more.

Little Italy

For valet parking and white table cloth fine dining head to Chiado, an upscale Portuguese seafood restaurant where sardines are served raw or grilled, and entrees include piri piri glazed monk ﬁsh.

Mount Pleasant

Start with crustacean cocktails, crudo or ceviche at Zee Grill before moving on to mains like spice crusted ahi tuna or Peruvian fish stew.

North York

Just steps away from Sheppard subway station, Nome Izakaya serves up seafood delicacies like oyster platters, assorted sashimi, and marinated black cod.

Queen West

Fresh Off The Boat makes an excellent lobster roll overflowing with succulent picked shellfish in a buttered split-top bun. Also noteworthy is the deep fried softshell crab sandwich which will draw you in with its come-hither claws.

Richmond Hill

Beyond dim sum, Yu Seafood serves a variety of sushi and seafood including a decadent Sashimi Platter and impressive Crispy Garlic Hong Kong Style Lobster.

Scarborough

If you're looking for jaw dropping platters of king crab and lobsters look no further than Fishman Lobster Clubhouse. These mountains of seafood are not only flooding Instagram feeds but they also taste delicious.

St. Lawrence Market

Buster's Sea Cove is a popular lunch counter found against the southern wall on the main floor of the historic market building. A must try item is their lobster roll, it's one of the best in the city.

West Queen West

Go raw or baked with the oyster selection at Oyster Boy, or opt for mains like the pan seared arctic char and crab and bay scallop pasta.

Yonge & Dundas

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant is your destination for spicy deep fried shrimp and fresh lobster in a green onion sauce at any time of day. No really, they're open until 5 a.m. on weekends.

Yonge & St. Clair

Whether you want your fish fried, grilled or with lemon and garlic, Mermaid Fish and Grill House is your spot.

Yorkville

Josh's has been a mainstay on Davenport since the '70s. The menu draws inspiration from the Dalmatian coast offering standouts like insalata di mare, fisherman style shellfish risotto, and whole grilled calamari.