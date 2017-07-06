The top 21 fried chicken in Toronto by neighbourhood

Fried chicken in Toronto does not adhere to a single regional style. This is a city where southern fried chicken is just one of many options, and finger lickin' Korean, Taiwanese, Filipino, and even unique hot sauce covered variations can be found on menus citywide.

Here are my picks for the top fried chicken joints in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

The Fry is home to some of Toronto's most popular Korean fried chicken. Opt for the Green Onion Chicken, it's the most popular. This mound of fried chicken comes lightly sauced and bedecked with large quantities of green onion.

Baldwin Village

Formerly McRamyun, Mo'Ramyun offers up a classic chicken katsu, plus fusion recipes like chicken wings coated in crispy crushed noodles.

Cabbagetown

The TFC, a.k.a Tawainese Fried Chicken at Kanpai boasts a crispy skin dusted in spices and finished with fresh toppings including cilantro, scallions and chili peppers.

Corktown

Buttermilk fried chicken can be found in the Pit Master Platter at The Carbon Bar. It's served alongside pork ribs, beef brisket, pickles, fries, and chipotle mayo.

Danforth

Morgans on the Danforth does fried chicken southern style. It comes with three pieces of chicken, slaw and sriracha honey, with your choice of jalapeno corn bread, garlic mashed potatoes or fries.

Etobicoke

Make your way to Sherway Gardens to get your hands on Union Chicken's secret menu item Uncle Ray's Lightning Chicken. Fried chicken comes slathered in a house-made habanero, cayenne and chicken fat sauce.

Financial District

Momofuku Noodle Bar's fried chicken is a large format meal featuring one southern-style fried chicken and one done Korean style. It's meant to feed groups of four to eight and it comes with scallion pancakes, sauces and sides.

High Park

The southern fried chicken dish at The Mugshot Tavern comes with a lot of food. Each order includes a trimmed half chicken battered and fried crisp, plus broccoli slaw and mac 'n' cheese (or your choice of side).

Junction

The Yardbird at Roux can be had one of three ways. Order this southern-style chicken with waffles and bourbon maple syrup, with spicy slaw and mash, or with grits.

Kensington Market

The Dirty Bird distinguishes itself from the rest of the flock with its signature northern-style fried chicken. Orders range from two piece combos all the way up to 10 pieces with three sides. Or grab your fried chicken in a sandwich or even with waffles.

King East

Cluck Clucks boasts some of the best fried chicken in the city. Fried chicken is available by the piece, on a waffle and on a sandwich.

Koreatown

Delectable brunch isn't the only offering at White Brick Kitchen. It does classic buttermilk fried chicken with garlic bread and your choice of side. For $2 extra you can make it hot.

Little India

Fried chicken done Japanese style is just one of several beer-friendly foods at Eulalie's Corner Store. It's accompanied by a cabbage and cheese pancake, Japanese mayo and okanomi sauce.

North York

Max's Restaurant hails from the Philippines, as does its 70-year-old recipe for fried chicken. Available by the half or whole bird, expect flavourful and moist seasoned poultry, fried to a perfect golden hue. A side of garlic rice is well advised.

Parkdale

Buttermilk fried chicken with gravy, hot sauce and syrup is right at home on Electric Mud's menu of southern fare. Get some crack buns and pork rinds to start, then a side of coleslaw to cut through the richness.

Queen West

Korean fried chicken is the speciality at Chimac. First, you make a choice between boneless or bone-in chicken. Then you decide if you want white, dark, or a mix of meats. You can also get it dry or smothered in sauce.

Riverside

Kaboom Chicken is another joint all about Korean fried chicken. It's available on a ramen burger, on bubble egg waffles, or by the piece served alongside slaw and fries.

Roncesvalles Village

The Ace certainly knows how to ace this southern staple. The country-fried chicken boasts a crackling exterior and moist, juicy flesh inside. Each order comes with collard greens, cornbread, and ham gravy for good measure.

St. Clair West

The Stockyards is famous for its fried chicken, along with its barbecue. Here you'll find fried chicken over Belgian waffles in the morning; later, it's all about the four-piece dinners served with fries, coleslaw and hot sauce.

West Queen West

The fried chicken plate is the pièce de résistance at Bar Fancy. Each order features four pieces of delicious, crispy-skinned chicken accompanied by slices of Wonder Bread, pickles, lime, sauces and wet naps.

Yonge & Dundas

If you're on the hunt for a slab of fried chicken bigger than your head, look no further than Hot-Star Large Fried Chicken. The Taiwan-based chain offers giant pieces of fried chicken served in paper bags.