8 great places for Hong Kong style waffles in Toronto

Hong Kong style waffles are those crispy, bubbly confections that are all over your Instagram feed. Over the years, the popularity of these sweet and savoury confection has grown and now you can find HK waffles on menus at ice cream shops, snack bars, and cafes citywide.

Here are my picks for the top places for Hong Kong style waffles in Toronto.

The dessert shop on Ossington has gained acclaim for its customizable combinations of ice cream and cookie sandwiches. However, their waffle cone makes an excellent alternative to cookies. Pro tip: it pairs perfectly with scoops of London Fog ice cream.

This Hong Kong style snack shop in Markham makes a variety of different varieties of bubble waffles to order. It comes as waffle cone loaded with ice cream, as a pizza crust or flavoured with ube.

Korean fried chicken at this Riverside spot is available on bubble egg waffles. Each waffle is flash fried for extra sweetness and gives off a texture more like a donut.

You could go savoury or sweet at this food stall located in Markham, either way you'll surely leave satisfied. On the savoury side, try the Lap Cheung waffle inspired by dim sum and laced with Chinese sausage and seaweed.

Chicken and waffles might be a staple in the deep south, but this Chinatown spot makes them their own. Find platters of it on the menu featuring deep fried poultry served along HK waffles with sweet and spicy, sichuan maple syrup.

Bubble waffles are must-try when you visit this Yonge & Dundas Taiwanese bubble tea shop. They're available in flavours like red bean, chocolate chip and Oreo.

Both sweet and savoury Hong Kong style waffles are available at this cafe in Markham. On the sweet side waffles get loaded with ice cream and toppings. Then on the savoury side there are flavours like beef and cheese.

You've probably come across this North York spot on Instagram feed and that's in large part due to their cute lightbulb milk teas. However, you probably didn't know they are also dishing out bubble waffles with scoops of ice cream too.