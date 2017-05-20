Eat & Drink
Cheap drinks in Toronto can be even cheaper than you might expect, as in, three bucks cheap. While there are happy hour specials galore, these $3 drink deals are the best booze for your buck in town. 

Here are my picks for the top $3 cheap drink deals in Toronto.

Wide Open

This dive bar on Spadina just south of Richmond is very proud of its amazing daily drink specials. Each day of the week they offer a deal for their budget conscious clientele including $2.75 drinks on Thursdays between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Lakeview Restaurant

This Dundas West diner is a favourite among the neighbourhood's late-night crowd. If you can manage to roll out of bed a little earlier on the weekend, you can take advantage of The Lakeview's $3 mimosas.

Crocodile Rock

No need to break the bank at Croc Rock on Richmond. There are $2.50 drinks all night on Wednesday and that same $2.50 deal until 10 p.m. on Friday. 

Bar 244

Regardless of the day of the week, Bar 244 has $3 mixed drinks and domestic bottles. So, whether you're drinking away the blues on a Friday or got the club going up on a Tuesday Bar 244 will keep you liquored for cheap.

Farmhouse Tavern

Every Sunday the restaurant hosts their F*ck Mondays event. They offer rolling hourly specials including $3 mimosas from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kinka Izakaya

If you find yourself at one of their various locations throughout the city on Wednesday or Thursday you can down sake bombs for just $3 a pop. It's the perfect accompaniment to their delicious eats.

H Bar

$3 drink specials can be found on Sundays at this West Queen West restaurant. For just the cost of three bucks take down house drinks of vodka, rum, rye or gin with a mix of your choice.

Labyrinth Lounge

The Lab is a favourite among U of T students. $3 drink specials are on throughout the week including $3 Wiser's shot on Wednesday, $3 Amsterdam Mugs and bar rail shots on Thursday, $3 Jameson shots on Friday, $3 Absolut shot on Saturday and $3 bar rail shots on Sunday.

Jesse Milns at H Bar

