The top 35 late night eats in Toronto by neighbourhood

Late night eats in Toronto are almost as plentiful and diverse as our daytime dining scene. Burgers, falafel, dim sum and jerk chicken are just some of what you'll find at these after hours haunts.

Here are my picks for the top late night eats in Toronto by neighbourhood.

When it comes to late night eats Vesta Lunch checks off all the boxes. It's open 24 hours, it's greasy and it's cheap. From classic breakfast staples to Greek dishes, this spot does it all.

Fresh Montreal-style bagels and sandwiches are for sale at any hour from Bagel House.

Geary Avenue bar The Greater Good comes with a North of Brooklyn pizza which means you can grab a slice or a whole pie until 2 a.m.

The 47 serves small plates like socca and gnocchi until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Express Pizza in The Village is the go-to spot to fill up on pizza after the bars let out.

Commisso Bros. has a well-stocked Italian hot table that serves up veal sandwiches and cannoli 24/7.

There are plenty of late night options in Chinatown, but Rol San has always been my go-to, and I'm not alone. Find tables packed in the wee hours of the morning.

Dairy Freeze keeps the grill hot until 4 a.m. on weekends and 3 a.m. otherwise. The old school fast food joint specializes in flame-broiled burgers, steak sandwiches and souvlaki.

One of Toronto's best souvlaki and gyro purveyor Alexandros Take-Out serves up their no frills Greek food until 5 a.m. on weekend and 4 a.m. on weeknights.

Just steps from Woodbine station is late night food purveyor ASAP City. Find epic sandwiches, burgers and poutine until 2 a.m. on weekends.

The popular nightlife area is ground zero for late night eats with a number of joints all jostling for your business. My favourite in this 'hood has got to be old reliable the Lakeview Restaurant.

Rap's is a Caribbean restaurant on Eglinton near Oakwood that makes great jerk well into the night. They're open until 4 a.m. during the week and 6 a.m. on weekends.

The Grille is a diner where the late night menu features all day breakfast platters, burgers, poutine, souvlaki and ribs. It's open 24 hours on weekends.

Earls near King and York stays open until 2 a.m. to serve up its extensive menu of pizza, pasta, burgers, sandwiches and other pub like fare.

Roywoods is walking distance from the club district and is open wee into the night to satisfy all your post bar needs. Jerk chicken sandwiches and plates are offered until 12 a.m. during the week and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

Open until 2 a.m. Monday to Saturday, Jumbo Burgers is a retro fast food joint where burgers, souvlaki dinners and fish and chips are all on the menu.

The Thompson Diner is open for business until 4 a.m. serving an elevated diner menu of all day breakfast, burgers and hearty comfort foods.

The 24 hour Owl of Minerva on Bloor is a popular place for spicy rice cakes and pork bone soup no matter what the time of day.

The kitchen at Leslieville Pumps closes at 9:30 p.m., but after that you'll find chicken curry and butter chicken with rice up for grabs until it sells out.

Stave off a hangover with fries smothered in cheese curds and gravy at Smoke's Poutinerie, open on Thursdays until 3 a.m,, and on Fridays and Saturdays until 4 a.m.

Sneaky Dee's is famous for their nachos which always make for a reliable and sharable snack after a few drinks.

Satisfy late night hunger pangs at Zet's, a 24 hour diner near the airport where you can dine on souvlaki dinners and all day breakfasts in the company of flight attendants and pilots.

Hankering for some Korean BBQ in the middle of the night? Huh Ga Ne can satisfy all cravings as it's open 24 hour seven days a week.

Open until last call on Friday and Saturday nights, Hawker Bar slings Singapore street foods plus a line-up of scrupulously crafted cocktails.

Across the street from Pape Station, Souv Like wins over late night diners with souvlaki dinners and gyros until 4 a.m. on weekends and 1 a.m. the rest of the week.

Food & Liquor is open week-round until 2 a.m. with an eclectic array of small plates including dumplings, steak tartare and Miami short ribs.

Chimac is a fun spot where you can dine on a huge portion of Korean fried chicken as late as 2:30 a.m.

Perfect Chinese Restaurant is a 24-hour source for dim sum that's still popular after all these years.

Find Jerk chicken dinners and roti at Albert's Real Jamaican until 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Open until 3:30 a.m on weekends, Poutini's House of Poutine caters to a drunken clientele with a menu of fries, cheese curds and gravy.

7 West is open around the clock for breakfast, pita pizzas, sandwiches, pasta and slices of cake.

When hunger strikes in the middle of the night - or after the bar - Fran's is always ready to serve. They're open 24 hours after all.

Open nightly until 4:30 a.m., Hong Shing is a great destination for northern Szechwan and southern Cantonese dishes including traditional BBQ meats.

Belly Buster's turkey bacon sub really shines after last call and a few too many drinks. Open until 2:30 am or later Monday through Saturday.

Hemingway's keep their kitchen open until 2 a.m. every night of the week. Get selections off their late night menu like burgers, pizza and nachos.