late night eats toronto

The top 35 late night eats in Toronto by neighbourhood

Late night eats in Toronto are almost as plentiful and diverse as our daytime dining scene. Burgers, falafel, dim sum and jerk chicken are just some of what you'll find at these after hours haunts.

Here are my picks for the top late night eats in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

When it comes to late night eats Vesta Lunch checks off all the boxes. It's open 24 hours, it's greasy and it's cheap. From classic breakfast staples to Greek dishes, this spot does it all. 

Bayview & Leaside

Fresh Montreal-style bagels and sandwiches are for sale at any hour from Bagel House.

Bloorcourt

Geary Avenue bar The Greater Good comes with a North of Brooklyn pizza which means you can grab a slice or a whole pie until 2 a.m.

Bloordale Village

The 47 serves small plates like socca and gnocchi until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Church Wellesley Village

Express Pizza in The Village is the go-to spot to fill up on pizza after the bars let out.

Castlefield Design District

Commisso Bros. has a well-stocked Italian hot table that serves up veal sandwiches and cannoli 24/7.

Rol San Toronto

Rol San serves up late night dim sum every night of the week. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Chinatown

There are plenty of late night options in Chinatown, but Rol San has always been my go-to, and I'm not alone. Find tables packed in the wee hours of the morning.

Corso Italia

Dairy Freeze keeps the grill hot until 4 a.m. on weekends and 3 a.m. otherwise. The old school fast food joint specializes in flame-broiled burgers, steak sandwiches and souvlaki.

Danforth

One of Toronto's best souvlaki and gyro purveyor Alexandros Take-Out serves up their no frills Greek food until 5 a.m. on weekend and 4 a.m. on weeknights. 

Danforth East

Just steps from Woodbine station is late night food purveyor ASAP City. Find epic sandwiches, burgers and poutine until 2 a.m. on weekends. 

Dundas West

The popular nightlife area is ground zero for late night eats with a number of joints all jostling for your business. My favourite in this 'hood has got to be old reliable the Lakeview Restaurant

Eglinton West

Rap's  is a Caribbean restaurant on Eglinton near Oakwood that makes great jerk well into the night. They're open until 4 a.m. during the week and 6 a.m. on weekends. 

Etobicoke

The Grille is a diner where the late night menu features all day breakfast platters, burgers, poutine, souvlaki and ribs. It's open 24 hours on weekends. 

Financial District

Earls near King and York stays open until 2 a.m. to serve up its extensive menu of pizza, pasta, burgers, sandwiches and other pub like fare.

Harbourfront

Roywoods is walking distance from the club district and is open wee into the night to satisfy all your post bar needs. Jerk chicken sandwiches and plates are offered until 12 a.m. during the week and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

Junction

Open until 2 a.m. Monday to Saturday, Jumbo Burgers is a retro fast food joint where burgers, souvlaki dinners and fish and chips are all on the menu. 

Thompson Diner Toronto

Truffle mac and cheese is just one of the many stand-outs on the late night menu at Thompson Diner. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

King West

The Thompson Diner is open for business until 4 a.m. serving an elevated diner menu of all day breakfast, burgers and hearty comfort foods.

Koreatown

The 24 hour Owl of Minerva on Bloor is a popular place for spicy rice cakes and pork bone soup no matter what the time of day.

Leslieville

The kitchen at Leslieville Pumps closes at 9:30 p.m., but after that you'll find chicken curry and butter chicken with rice up for grabs until it sells out.

Liberty Village

Stave off a hangover with fries smothered in cheese curds and gravy at Smoke's Poutinerie, open on Thursdays until 3 a.m,, and on Fridays and Saturdays until 4 a.m.

Sneaky Dee's Toronto

Nachos get piled at high at Sneaky Dee's. Photo by Matt Forsythe.

Little Italy

Sneaky Dee's is famous for their nachos which always make for a reliable and sharable snack after a few drinks.

Mississauga

Satisfy late night hunger pangs at Zet's, a 24 hour diner  near the airport where you can dine on souvlaki dinners and all day breakfasts in the company of flight attendants and pilots.

North York

Hankering for some Korean BBQ in the middle of the night? Huh Ga Ne can satisfy all cravings as it's open 24 hour seven days a week.

Ossington

Open until last call on Friday and Saturday nights, Hawker Bar slings Singapore street foods plus a line-up of scrupulously crafted cocktails.

Pape Village

Across the street from Pape Station, Souv Like wins over late night diners with souvlaki dinners and gyros until 4 a.m. on weekends and 1 a.m. the rest of the week.

Parkdale

Food & Liquor is open week-round until 2 a.m. with an eclectic array of small plates including dumplings, steak tartare and Miami short ribs.

Queen West

Chimac is a fun spot where you can dine on a huge portion of Korean fried chicken as late as 2:30 a.m.

Scarborough

Perfect Chinese Restaurant is a 24-hour source for dim sum that's still popular after all these years.

St. Clair West

Find Jerk chicken dinners and roti at Albert's Real Jamaican until 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Poutini's House of POutine Toronto

You can never got wrong with a classic poutine at Poutini's House of Poutine. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

West Queen West

Open until 3:30 a.m on weekends, Poutini's House of Poutine caters to a drunken clientele with a menu of fries, cheese curds and gravy.

Yonge & Bloor

7 West is open around the clock for breakfast, pita pizzas, sandwiches, pasta and slices of cake.

Yonge & College

When hunger strikes in the middle of the night - or after the bar - Fran's is always ready to serve. They're open 24 hours after all. 

Yonge & Dundas

Open nightly until 4:30 a.m., Hong Shing is a great destination for northern Szechwan and southern Cantonese dishes including traditional BBQ meats.

Yonge & Lawrence

Belly Buster's turkey bacon sub really shines after last call and a few too many drinks. Open until 2:30 am or later Monday through Saturday.

Yorkville

Hemingway's keep their kitchen open until 2 a.m. every night of the week. Get selections off their late night menu like burgers, pizza and nachos.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at  Rol San

