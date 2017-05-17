Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ice cream toronto

The top 30 ice cream and gelato in Toronto by neighbourhood

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Summertime in Toronto means it's time to visit your local ice cream parlour, gelateria and frozen yogurt purveyor. Satisfy your cravings for scoops, ice cream sandwiches, and chocolate dipped swirls with this handy guide to frozen treats in the city.

Here are my picks for the top ice cream and gelato shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Greg's Ice Cream on Bloor has been a Toronto institution for three decades and counting. Signature flavours include sweet cream, toasted marshmallow and coffee toffee.

Baldwin Village

Thai rolled ice cream is available all over Toronto and one of the city's top purveyors can be found on Baldwin St. Arctic Bites makes rolls to order in flavours like Thai ice tea and Fruit Loops.

Bayview & Leaside

Hollywood Gelato carries over 20 fun house-spun gelati at a time cycling through a repertoire of 200+ flavours. Highlights include cake batter, key lime pie and roasted marshmallow - available in a cup or cone, two scoops at a time.

Eds Real Scoop Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Ed's Real Scoop.

Beaches

Ed's Real Scoop has expanded to four Toronto locations, but the original one in The Beaches is a local gem. The sweet shop sells ice cream, gelati and froyo in 100-plus flavours.

Bloorcourt

Part bakeshop, part ice cream parlour, Bakerbots churns out house-made ice cream in unique flavours ranging from bourbon bacon to beer.

Caggabetown

Grinning Face is all about non dairy gelato made from seasonal farm-fresh ingredients. Look forward to inventive flavours like apple cider caramel, wildflower honey and beets, and wild blueberry with Hawaiian basil.

Corso Italia

La Paloma is an old school gelateria where the display case is filled with dozens of flavours. 

La Diperie Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at La Diperie.

Danforth

Montreal import La Diperie serves up delicious vanilla soft serve that gets dipped and loaded with toppings. 

Distillery District

Sweet Escape Patisserie makes its ice creams from scratch in a rotating assortment of flavours including birthday cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a vegan soy latte. 

East York

Lickadee Split is a mom-and-pop operation that brings in its ice cream from Maypole. Find a rainbow of flavours including confetti-speckled birthday cake and s'mores.

Etobicoke

Tom's Dairy Freeze is a retro roadside attraction where soft serve cones and malt milkshakes are the major draw.

Financial District

Momofuku Milk Bar sells swirls of cereal milk and double double (coffee) soft serve in a cup decorated with cornflake crunch.

Junction

Delight Chocolate creates all natural ice creams in small batches. Look forward to seasonal flavours like Ontario rhubarb, plus the signature Junction Junk Yard studded with crushed up chocolates and confections from around the shop.

Sweet Olenkas Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Sweet Olenka's.

Kensington Market

This 'hood is bustling with ice cream and frozen treat options. One of the best offerings come from Sweet Olenka's. The shop is stocked with ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches and scratch-made ice creams.

King East

G For Gelato carries icy treats in 36 flavours at a time. Select from house flavours like salted chocolate peanut butter, coconut basil, and a boozy smoked whiskey vanilla caramel. 

King West

Soma Chocolate stocks a dozen or so house-spun gelati and sorbetti in rotating flavours like lemon sour cream, blood orange and mascarpone. Of course, chocolate is the house specialty and dark or milk chocolate flavours should not be overlooked. 

Put A Cone In It Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Put A Cone On It.

Koreatown

Put A Cone On It is an ice cream focused cafe from the same people behind Manic Coffee. Fruit sorbets and gelato-ice cream hybrids are the main attractions. 

Little India

Bombay Chowpatty is a no frills spot on Gerrard where frozen treats like mango shakes and royal falooda are menu favourites.

Little Italy

This neighbourhood has numerous options to satisfy your sweet tooth  but The Big Chill is the perfect nostalgic destination. There's ample seating outside making it a magnet for locals on hot days.

North York

For those individuals looking for a vegan option look no further than Nanashake. The dessert shop offers treats that are all made with plant-based ingredients.

Bang Bang Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Bang Bang.

Ossington

Join the queue at Bang Bang to mix and match fresh baked cookies with house made ice cream for the ultimate ice cream sandwich like cinnamon toast or burnt toffee.

Parkdale

Find 16 flavours of gelati on display at Boreal Gelato as they cycle through a roster of 65 recipes. Standout flavours include candied bacon, root beer and dairy-free lemon-olive oil and sweet clementine.

Queen West

Kekou Gelato near Queen & Spadina is often packed with hungry patrons eagerly awaiting to dig into offerings of made-in-house popsicles, ice cream bars and soft serve.

Sweet Jesus Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Sweet Jesus.

Riverside

Sweet Jesus on Queen East boasts a line-up of epic ice cream treats. Cones are loaded with toppings of cotton candy, brownies and potato chips.

St. Clair West

Booyah stocks it freezer with Kawartha dairy ice creams and pairs scoops with house-baked cookies and waffle cones. They even have ice cream tacos too.

Scarbourough

Lingan Cream House is a Sri Lankan snack shop where ultra creamy house-made ice creams and sherbets come in flavours like mango, pineapple and vanilla. 

Hollywood Cone Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Hollywood Cone.

West Queen West

Hollywood Cone is your one stop shop for over the top epic ice cream treats. They serve “mutant” shakes and “titanic” eighteen-inch-long sundaes.

Yonge & Dundas

Fugo Desserts is a small dessert shop where frozen treats draw inspiration from all over the globe. Flavours range from grey tea to vanilla and Thai tea.

Yonge & Eglinton

Check in at Hotel Gelato to satisfy cravings for frosty treats. Traditionalist are well looked after with choices like chocolate, vanilla and lemon, while adventurous eaters can opt for flavoured like spicy Mayan chocolate, sponge toffee, and avocado.

Yorkville

Summer's Ice Cream is so good it's now distributed by the pint in select grocery store freezer aisle. The original location in Yorkville is home to two dozen flavours including almond butter toffee and espresso fudge mud pie. Also find frozen yogurts, sorbets and soft-serve.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Booyah

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a paella and sangria restaurant

Why Ontario Place is the new hot spot for events

The top 30 ice cream and gelato in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 10 patios for cheap drinks in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: The Musket, TLP, Sashimi Island, Old Nick, Taco Del Mar

The top 10 hotel brunch in Toronto

French street food restaurant opening soon in Toronto

Toronto gets a new small-batch ice cream maker