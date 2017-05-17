The top 30 ice cream and gelato in Toronto by neighbourhood

Summertime in Toronto means it's time to visit your local ice cream parlour, gelateria and frozen yogurt purveyor. Satisfy your cravings for scoops, ice cream sandwiches, and chocolate dipped swirls with this handy guide to frozen treats in the city.

Here are my picks for the top ice cream and gelato shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Greg's Ice Cream on Bloor has been a Toronto institution for three decades and counting. Signature flavours include sweet cream, toasted marshmallow and coffee toffee.

Thai rolled ice cream is available all over Toronto and one of the city's top purveyors can be found on Baldwin St. Arctic Bites makes rolls to order in flavours like Thai ice tea and Fruit Loops.

Hollywood Gelato carries over 20 fun house-spun gelati at a time cycling through a repertoire of 200+ flavours. Highlights include cake batter, key lime pie and roasted marshmallow - available in a cup or cone, two scoops at a time.

Ed's Real Scoop has expanded to four Toronto locations, but the original one in The Beaches is a local gem. The sweet shop sells ice cream, gelati and froyo in 100-plus flavours.

Part bakeshop, part ice cream parlour, Bakerbots churns out house-made ice cream in unique flavours ranging from bourbon bacon to beer.

Grinning Face is all about non dairy gelato made from seasonal farm-fresh ingredients. Look forward to inventive flavours like apple cider caramel, wildflower honey and beets, and wild blueberry with Hawaiian basil.

La Paloma is an old school gelateria where the display case is filled with dozens of flavours.

Montreal import La Diperie serves up delicious vanilla soft serve that gets dipped and loaded with toppings.

Sweet Escape Patisserie makes its ice creams from scratch in a rotating assortment of flavours including birthday cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a vegan soy latte.

Lickadee Split is a mom-and-pop operation that brings in its ice cream from Maypole. Find a rainbow of flavours including confetti-speckled birthday cake and s'mores.

Tom's Dairy Freeze is a retro roadside attraction where soft serve cones and malt milkshakes are the major draw.

Momofuku Milk Bar sells swirls of cereal milk and double double (coffee) soft serve in a cup decorated with cornflake crunch.

Delight Chocolate creates all natural ice creams in small batches. Look forward to seasonal flavours like Ontario rhubarb, plus the signature Junction Junk Yard studded with crushed up chocolates and confections from around the shop.

This 'hood is bustling with ice cream and frozen treat options. One of the best offerings come from Sweet Olenka's. The shop is stocked with ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches and scratch-made ice creams.

G For Gelato carries icy treats in 36 flavours at a time. Select from house flavours like salted chocolate peanut butter, coconut basil, and a boozy smoked whiskey vanilla caramel.

Soma Chocolate stocks a dozen or so house-spun gelati and sorbetti in rotating flavours like lemon sour cream, blood orange and mascarpone. Of course, chocolate is the house specialty and dark or milk chocolate flavours should not be overlooked.

Put A Cone On It is an ice cream focused cafe from the same people behind Manic Coffee. Fruit sorbets and gelato-ice cream hybrids are the main attractions.

Bombay Chowpatty is a no frills spot on Gerrard where frozen treats like mango shakes and royal falooda are menu favourites.

This neighbourhood has numerous options to satisfy your sweet tooth but The Big Chill is the perfect nostalgic destination. There's ample seating outside making it a magnet for locals on hot days.

For those individuals looking for a vegan option look no further than Nanashake. The dessert shop offers treats that are all made with plant-based ingredients.

Join the queue at Bang Bang to mix and match fresh baked cookies with house made ice cream for the ultimate ice cream sandwich like cinnamon toast or burnt toffee.

Find 16 flavours of gelati on display at Boreal Gelato as they cycle through a roster of 65 recipes. Standout flavours include candied bacon, root beer and dairy-free lemon-olive oil and sweet clementine.

Kekou Gelato near Queen & Spadina is often packed with hungry patrons eagerly awaiting to dig into offerings of made-in-house popsicles, ice cream bars and soft serve.

Sweet Jesus on Queen East boasts a line-up of epic ice cream treats. Cones are loaded with toppings of cotton candy, brownies and potato chips.

Booyah stocks it freezer with Kawartha dairy ice creams and pairs scoops with house-baked cookies and waffle cones. They even have ice cream tacos too.

Lingan Cream House is a Sri Lankan snack shop where ultra creamy house-made ice creams and sherbets come in flavours like mango, pineapple and vanilla.

Hollywood Cone is your one stop shop for over the top epic ice cream treats. They serve “mutant” shakes and “titanic” eighteen-inch-long sundaes.

Fugo Desserts is a small dessert shop where frozen treats draw inspiration from all over the globe. Flavours range from grey tea to vanilla and Thai tea.

Check in at Hotel Gelato to satisfy cravings for frosty treats. Traditionalist are well looked after with choices like chocolate, vanilla and lemon, while adventurous eaters can opt for flavoured like spicy Mayan chocolate, sponge toffee, and avocado.

Summer's Ice Cream is so good it's now distributed by the pint in select grocery store freezer aisle. The original location in Yorkville is home to two dozen flavours including almond butter toffee and espresso fudge mud pie. Also find frozen yogurts, sorbets and soft-serve.