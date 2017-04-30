The 10 most romantic restaurants in Toronto

Romantic restaurants in Toronto will let you up your game on date night. Impress that special someone with yummy food, a good wine list, a candlelit dining room and stellar service.

Here are my picks for the most romantic restaurants in Toronto.

You better make reservations for this French restaurant with an ever-changing tasting menu. This nearly hidden, third-storey spot is perched above the busy Queen and Spadina intersection, which ups the romance factor.

Head to France without leaving the city at this Parisian-style cocktail bar and bistro on Dupont. This dimly lit space with an excellent beverage program suits an intimate evening out.

Meat eaters will appreciate a date at this Dundas West Argentinean-style grill house that has lots of shareable options on the menu.

Find this wine bar and restaurant right beside the entrance to Bay Station. It's a small, cozy spot where you can sit at the bar and while away the night chatting over drinks and snacks.

Nothing says a fancy night out like Yorkville and French food, so if that's what your looking for, head to this beautiful room.

Grab a seat at this intimate West Queen West spot, which is also veggie friendly. You'll want to sit and linger in this dining room with lots of exposed brick.

You never know what you're going to get at this highly regarded restaurant near King and Niagara that strives to use fresh and seasonal ingredients. Be sure to make a reservation in advance.

This Dundas West destination is all about wine. Sit back and sip on a glass (or two or three) and grab something from their eclectic dinner menu (the food here is as good as the wine).

You might have a hard time finding this restaurant hidden inside the elusive Templar Hotel. But once you do, you'll be rewarded with a great meal (and hopefully a great date too!).

Vegetarians and meat eaters will find a lot to love at this Canadian-inspired restaurant in Little Italy that's famous for its wood-burning oven. Cozy indeed.