The top 10 hidden restaurants in Toronto

Hidden restaurants in Toronto offer a secret twist to those looking for a novel dining experience. Nowadays, restaurants can be found tucked away inside bars, down alleyways, and up mysterious looking stairwells. You just need to know where to look.

Here are my picks for the top hidden restaurants in Toronto.

Did you know Toronto has a secret superhero and villain themed restaurant? Now you do. To enter this swanky Yorkville spot you must find a button inside what appears to be a comic book shop. Once found, you can dine on their tapas menu and sip epic cocktails.

Found inside a butcher shop on St. Clair West is this small, family-run taqueria that looks like it's straight out of Mexico City. Here you'll find a menu of authentic Mexican street eats including cow tongue tacos.

Found at the basement level of the Templar Hotel near King West, this restaurant rewards those in the know with an adventurous array of European-inspired fare.

While this popular pizzeria does boast standalone locations, you can also find counters inside bars like Get Well and The Greater Good. Grab a slice or a whole pie and wash it down with something on tap.

Odds are you've heard of this Queen West spot. However, without much street presence to draw you in, it'd be easy to miss this fine French restaurant located on the upper levels at the southeast corner of Queen and Spadina.

Found on University near Dundas down a rabbit hole of faceless concrete office buildings is this spot offering an array of customizable food options. Once found, hit up their sandwich and salad station, pasta bar, raw seafood bar or grab a coffee.

If you're tired of waiting for a table at Khao San Road, just head upstairs to their bar area. Aside from beer and cocktails the space near King West has its own menu of tasty offerings including sriracha fried chicken.

This Queen and University restaurant has been a well-kept lunch secret among the legal community for years. Aside from lawyers and judges, most people aren't even aware that the beautiful gated heritage building is a fancy place to dine.

This restaurant and bar is tucked away inside La Carnita at Yonge & Eglinton. While you can order up tacos from upstairs I'd opt for an order of their Miami ribs or a griddle-smashed burger topped with house-made hickory sticks.

If you think Nightowl in Little Italy is only a spot for drinks you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out that the joint also has a separately named restaurant operating out of its kitchen. Bar snacks, salads, burgers and loaded nachos all grace the menu.