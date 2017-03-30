Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
student bars toronto

The top 10 student bars in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Student bars in Toronto have cheap eats and even cheaper drinks. These late-night haunts will let you put aside your school-related woes and might even become your second home during your academic career.

Here are my picks for the top student bars in Toronto.

Dance Cave

This grungy Annex dance club is a favourite amongst students for a variety of reasons. It's close to campus, admission is free with a student card and it plays an eclectic mix of alt, modern-rock and top 40.

Einstein

Since it's right across the street from the University of Toronto, this pub attracts the post-library crowd. It's a hub for nightly specials and cheap, no-name brews - just how students like it. Pitchers are available on the cheap and there's a jukebox, pool and foosball tables.

El Furniture Warehouse

Menu items will set you back $4.95, making this bar affordable for students on a budget. If you aren't in the area, hit up Queen St. Warehouse and The Dime.

Grace O'Malley's

Make your way to this Irish bar on the weekend and see a lineup of students snaking around the building. While it may seem daunting, it's well worth the wait because when you enter, live music is blaring, drinks are flowing and everyone is there to have a grand 'ol time.

Imperial Pub

This dive bar is home to a cozy upstairs lounge with big comfy chairs and a warm, homey feel. There's a quaint patio outside that overlooks the east side of Yonge-Dundas Square and a menu stocked with pub fare.

Labyrinth Lounge

Most often referred to as "The Lab" by locals, this hole-in-the-wall bar offers daily drink specials at staggeringly low prices. If you're looking for cheap shots, The Lab is the watering hole for you. 

Madison Avenue Pub

This three-storey Victorian mansion is a Toronto institution. A student's life would simply not be complete without the near-ceremonial experience of a night of drinking at The Maddy.

Prenup Pub

Find this pub with a sizeable beer selection on the outskirts of U of T's St.. George campus. It's the perfect place to unload after a cram session.

Red Room

The Red Room is part of a clan of near identical student-friendly restaurants scattered throughout the Annex and Toronto's west side. It's known for its chill atmosphere as well as its cheap food and drinks.

Sneaky Dee's

Gouging nachos and drinking way too much at this Little Italy bar is a rite of passage for Toronto's student population.The graffiti-ridden furniture, Tex-Mex menu, and ever-flowing beer taps make it a must-visit dive bar destination.

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe at Sneaky Dee's

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 student bars in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Double D's, Cafe Cancan, Madame Boeuf, Sud Forno

Popular Toronto cafe closing and will become a Tokyo Smoke

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this spring

The top wing night deals in Toronto by day of the week

This Week on DineSafe: Phipps, Casa Manila, AAA Public House, C'est Bon, La Tortilleria

The Commodore abruptly shuts down

Toronto bar on the hunt for stolen cheetah