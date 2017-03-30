The top 10 student bars in Toronto

Student bars in Toronto have cheap eats and even cheaper drinks. These late-night haunts will let you put aside your school-related woes and might even become your second home during your academic career.

Here are my picks for the top student bars in Toronto.

This grungy Annex dance club is a favourite amongst students for a variety of reasons. It's close to campus, admission is free with a student card and it plays an eclectic mix of alt, modern-rock and top 40.

Since it's right across the street from the University of Toronto, this pub attracts the post-library crowd. It's a hub for nightly specials and cheap, no-name brews - just how students like it. Pitchers are available on the cheap and there's a jukebox, pool and foosball tables.

Menu items will set you back $4.95, making this bar affordable for students on a budget. If you aren't in the area, hit up Queen St. Warehouse and The Dime.

Make your way to this Irish bar on the weekend and see a lineup of students snaking around the building. While it may seem daunting, it's well worth the wait because when you enter, live music is blaring, drinks are flowing and everyone is there to have a grand 'ol time.

This dive bar is home to a cozy upstairs lounge with big comfy chairs and a warm, homey feel. There's a quaint patio outside that overlooks the east side of Yonge-Dundas Square and a menu stocked with pub fare.

Most often referred to as "The Lab" by locals, this hole-in-the-wall bar offers daily drink specials at staggeringly low prices. If you're looking for cheap shots, The Lab is the watering hole for you.

This three-storey Victorian mansion is a Toronto institution. A student's life would simply not be complete without the near-ceremonial experience of a night of drinking at The Maddy.

Find this pub with a sizeable beer selection on the outskirts of U of T's St.. George campus. It's the perfect place to unload after a cram session.

The Red Room is part of a clan of near identical student-friendly restaurants scattered throughout the Annex and Toronto's west side. It's known for its chill atmosphere as well as its cheap food and drinks.

Gouging nachos and drinking way too much at this Little Italy bar is a rite of passage for Toronto's student population.The graffiti-ridden furniture, Tex-Mex menu, and ever-flowing beer taps make it a must-visit dive bar destination.