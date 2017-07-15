Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vegan ice cream sandwiches Toronto

The top 5 vegan ice cream sandwiches in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Vegan ice cream sandwiches in Toronto will keep dairy-averse folks from missing out on some of the city's tastiest frozen treats. Whether you're looking for cookies filled with scoops or soft serve, there's plenty of options to help you cool down this summer.

Here are my picks for the top vegan ice cream sandwiches in Toronto.

Cookie Martinez

Found in Market 707, this cargo container vendor offers a vegan and gluten-free version of their popular ice cream sandwiches. Enjoy a scoop of creamy coconut ice cream nestled between crunchy almond cookies.

Bang Bang

Among the lineup of mix-and-match cookies and ice creams at this Ossington bakeshop you'll find vegan, gluten-free cookies, as well as dairy-free ice creams. 

Nanashake

If you find yourself in North York hankering for a dairy-free ice cream sandwich, a visit to this vegan ice cream parlour is in order. On their secret menu you'll find soft serve sandwiches available on a brownie.

Cosmic Treats

With a menu full of vegan comfort foods, there's no surprise that this Kensington Market spot serves up ice cream sandwiches. Cashew-based ice cream is loaded onto vegan cookies.

Booyah

Vegan cookies in flavours like oatmeal and s'mores are filled with your choice of dairy free ice cream or soft serve at this ice cream parlour near St. Clair West.

Lead photo by

Casey Roher at Booyah

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 boozy slushies in Toronto

10 great places to eat in cottage country near Toronto

The top 5 vegan ice cream sandwiches in Toronto

Toronto food events: Oyster Fest, Pizza Fest, Halal Food Fest, Junction Night Market

The Beer Store will now offer growlers in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Copetin, Guschlbauer, King Taps

Pizza Pizza fight already stuff of local legend in Toronto

8 great places for Hong Kong style waffles in Toronto