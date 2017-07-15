The top 5 vegan ice cream sandwiches in Toronto

Vegan ice cream sandwiches in Toronto will keep dairy-averse folks from missing out on some of the city's tastiest frozen treats. Whether you're looking for cookies filled with scoops or soft serve, there's plenty of options to help you cool down this summer.

Here are my picks for the top vegan ice cream sandwiches in Toronto.

Found in Market 707, this cargo container vendor offers a vegan and gluten-free version of their popular ice cream sandwiches. Enjoy a scoop of creamy coconut ice cream nestled between crunchy almond cookies.

Among the lineup of mix-and-match cookies and ice creams at this Ossington bakeshop you'll find vegan, gluten-free cookies, as well as dairy-free ice creams.

If you find yourself in North York hankering for a dairy-free ice cream sandwich, a visit to this vegan ice cream parlour is in order. On their secret menu you'll find soft serve sandwiches available on a brownie.

With a menu full of vegan comfort foods, there's no surprise that this Kensington Market spot serves up ice cream sandwiches. Cashew-based ice cream is loaded onto vegan cookies.

Vegan cookies in flavours like oatmeal and s'mores are filled with your choice of dairy free ice cream or soft serve at this ice cream parlour near St. Clair West.