Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hotel brunch toronto

The top 10 hotel brunch in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hotel brunch in Toronto might conjure up visions of lacklustre continental breakfasts or rubbery scrambled eggs in warming trays - but such is not the case in a world class city like ours. Toronto hotels have seriously stepped up their hotel brunch game in recent years.

Here are my picks for the top hotels for brunch in Toronto.

Luckee

Start with a cup of tea at Susur Lee's SoHo restaurant, which does a dim sum brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Order steamed dumplings, fried spring rolls, pot stickers and bao off the menu or wait around for cart service.

The Drake Hotel

Brunch at this West Queen West boutique hotel is served on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features morning standards like breakfast burritos, pancakes and smoked salmon-stacked bagels, as well as some more unusual offerings. Their kitchen always keeps things interesting.

Thompson Diner

This classic diner inside the Thompson Hotel opens its doors bright and early at 6 a.m. Brunch here is anything but basic as the menu boasts items like brunch burgers and prosciutto benedicts.

Momofuku Daisho 

This restaurant on the third floor next to the Shangri-La Hotel serves brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Expect breakfast steamed buns, eggs benny and bagel feasts.

Cafe Boulud

Make your way to the Four Seasons on Sundays to for some swanky brunch offerings. Kick it off with a peach bellini or mimosa and dig into their lemon ricotta pancakes or rotisserie chicken and waffles.

Colette

The diner isn't the only option at the Thompson Hotel. On Saturdays there's a special brunch menu at the more refined Colette with things like tartines and eggs. On Sundays they host a grand brunch buffet for $54 per person. 

Gladstone Hotel

Served Saturdays and Sundays, the brunch menu at this West Queen West boutique hotel offers a satisfying selection that includes granola and Greek yogurt bowls and hearty breakfast burgers with a fried egg.

TOCA Restaurant

Sunday brunch at the Ritz-Carlton hotel is a lavish, all-inclusive affair where even the mimosas and bellinis are bottomless. For the set price of $89, the market-style buffet is worth the splurge for a special occasion, featuring stations for eggs any way, hand-carved meats, chilled and raw seafood.

One Restaurant

Score brunch at the Hazelton Hotel in Yorkville on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Omelettes, eggs benedict, smoked salmon rosti, french toast and waffles all grace the menu.

Bosk

The main restaurant inside the Shangri-La Hotel offers a prix fixe brunch menu on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two courses priced at $44 per person and for $68 access access to the mimosa trolley. 

Lead photo by

Drake Hotel

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 hotel brunch in Toronto

French street food restaurant opening soon in Toronto

Toronto gets a new small-batch ice cream maker

Toronto just got a pay-what-you-can food stall

Toronto food events: Culinary Ontario Festival, Sausage League, Beers and Books

Massive European-style food hall coming to downtown Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood is furious they're getting a Food Basics

Drake Hotel unveils grand plans for new location on Sterling Road