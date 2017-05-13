The top 10 hotel brunch in Toronto

Hotel brunch in Toronto might conjure up visions of lacklustre continental breakfasts or rubbery scrambled eggs in warming trays - but such is not the case in a world class city like ours. Toronto hotels have seriously stepped up their hotel brunch game in recent years.

Here are my picks for the top hotels for brunch in Toronto.

Start with a cup of tea at Susur Lee's SoHo restaurant, which does a dim sum brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Order steamed dumplings, fried spring rolls, pot stickers and bao off the menu or wait around for cart service.

Brunch at this West Queen West boutique hotel is served on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features morning standards like breakfast burritos, pancakes and smoked salmon-stacked bagels, as well as some more unusual offerings. Their kitchen always keeps things interesting.

This classic diner inside the Thompson Hotel opens its doors bright and early at 6 a.m. Brunch here is anything but basic as the menu boasts items like brunch burgers and prosciutto benedicts.

This restaurant on the third floor next to the Shangri-La Hotel serves brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Expect breakfast steamed buns, eggs benny and bagel feasts.

Make your way to the Four Seasons on Sundays to for some swanky brunch offerings. Kick it off with a peach bellini or mimosa and dig into their lemon ricotta pancakes or rotisserie chicken and waffles.

The diner isn't the only option at the Thompson Hotel. On Saturdays there's a special brunch menu at the more refined Colette with things like tartines and eggs. On Sundays they host a grand brunch buffet for $54 per person.

Served Saturdays and Sundays, the brunch menu at this West Queen West boutique hotel offers a satisfying selection that includes granola and Greek yogurt bowls and hearty breakfast burgers with a fried egg.

Sunday brunch at the Ritz-Carlton hotel is a lavish, all-inclusive affair where even the mimosas and bellinis are bottomless. For the set price of $89, the market-style buffet is worth the splurge for a special occasion, featuring stations for eggs any way, hand-carved meats, chilled and raw seafood.

Score brunch at the Hazelton Hotel in Yorkville on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Omelettes, eggs benedict, smoked salmon rosti, french toast and waffles all grace the menu.

The main restaurant inside the Shangri-La Hotel offers a prix fixe brunch menu on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two courses priced at $44 per person and for $68 access access to the mimosa trolley.