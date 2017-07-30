10 ice cream in Toronto you need to try
When it comes to ice cream, Toronto has plenty of good options, and they go well beyond the names everybody knows like Sweet Jesus or Ed's Real Scoop.
Here are my picks for the ice cream in Toronto you need to try.
Also known as St. Clair Ice Cream, this Danforth stalwart boasts a rotating menu of flavours like red velvet cheesecake, salted caramel, and cotton candy.
Homemade ice cream in flavours like coconut, mango and soursop are available in take home tubs at this West Indian joint in Parkdale.
This Roncesvalles chocolateria scoops up flavours like salted caramel, mint avocado and the kitchen sink, a chocolate ice cream that's loaded with chopped treats from around the shop.
On the hunt for vegan soft serve in Toronto? Look no further than this gluten-free mecca's Kensington Market location that serves up vanilla and chocolate cones all summer long.
Extra creamy ice cream comes in flavours like mango and pineapple at this Sri Lankan snack shop in Scarborough.
Ice cream scoops, sandwiches and soft serve are all on the menu at this Bloordale bake shop. Find flavours like mint chocolate chip, banana pudding and milk and cookies.
While this Junction shop might be best known for their handmade chocolates, don't miss out on their artisanal ice cream available in flavours like honey lavender, Quebec blue cheese and spiced plum.
This Kensington Market vegan joint makes coconut-based ice cream that's dairy free just like the rest of their menu. Go basic with scoops in a cone or indulge in a banana split or cupcake sundae.
About a dozen flavours of ice cream are available at this Danforth chocolate shop just down the street from the Big Carrot. Flavours include chocolate, strawberry and roasted marshmallow.
A short walk from the Yonge & Wellesley subway, this Indian street food restaurant serves up a popular malai kulfi soft serve.
Morris Lum a Maple Leaf Dairy
