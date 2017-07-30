Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ice cream toronto

10 ice cream in Toronto you need to try

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When it comes to ice cream, Toronto has plenty of good options, and they go well beyond the names everybody knows like Sweet Jesus or Ed's Real Scoop

Here are my picks for the ice cream in Toronto you need to try.

Maple Leaf Dairy

Also known as St. Clair Ice Cream, this Danforth stalwart boasts a rotating menu of flavours like red velvet cheesecake, salted caramel, and cotton candy.

A post shared by Maighdlyn (@basic.witch) on

Ali's West Indian Roti Shop

Homemade ice cream in flavours like coconut, mango and soursop are available in take home tubs at this West Indian joint in Parkdale

A post shared by Camilla (@ave.camilla) on

Chocolateria

This Roncesvalles chocolateria scoops up flavours like salted caramel, mint avocado and the kitchen sink, a chocolate ice cream that's loaded with chopped treats from around the shop. 

A post shared by Janine (@janinechristine21) on

Bunner's Bake Shop

On the hunt for vegan soft serve in Toronto? Look no further than this gluten-free mecca's  Kensington Market location that serves up vanilla and chocolate cones all summer long.

Lingan Cream House

Extra creamy ice cream comes in flavours like mango and pineapple at this Sri Lankan snack shop in Scarborough

A post shared by Welcome Home. (@home_co) on

Home Bakery

Ice cream scoops, sandwiches and soft serve are all on the menu at this Bloordale bake shop. Find flavours like mint chocolate chip, banana pudding and milk and cookies.

A post shared by Ivan (@funzzz) on

Delight

While this Junction shop might be best known for their handmade chocolates, don't miss out on their artisanal ice cream available in flavours like honey lavender, Quebec blue cheese and spiced plum.

A post shared by Jiiiinaaaaa (@an_earthling_) on

Cosmic Treats

This Kensington Market vegan joint makes coconut-based ice cream that's dairy free just like the rest of their menu. Go basic with scoops in a cone or indulge in a banana split or cupcake sundae.

Avoca

About a dozen flavours of ice cream are available at this Danforth chocolate shop just down the street from the Big Carrot. Flavours include chocolate, strawberry and roasted marshmallow.

A post shared by Amreen Omar (@amreen72) on

Bombay Street Food

A short walk from the Yonge & Wellesley subway, this Indian street food restaurant serves up a popular malai kulfi soft serve.

Lead photo by

Morris Lum a Maple Leaf Dairy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 ice cream in Toronto you need to try

The top 5 Japanese cheesecake in Toronto

The top 10 chicken and waffles in Toronto

The lost restaurants of Toronto

The top 10 cafes that serve brunch in Toronto

The top 50 brunch restaurants in Toronto

A donut cannoli hybrid is Toronto's newest baked treat

Starbucks shutting down all Teavana stores in Toronto