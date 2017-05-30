The top 10 patios for people watching in Toronto

Patios in Toronto serve many purposes but beyond places to chill and refresh, people watching has to be up there as a favourite patio pastime. It's a good thing then that our city has plenty of establishments in bustling neighbourhoods where the street side views might just trump the conversation.

Here are my picks for the top patios for people watching in Toronto.

This pool side patio in the Port Lands is where to go to watch muscle-tanked dudes and mermaid-like women chilling to DJ vibes on a hot summer day. But seriously, if you have money to burn, you can get some solid cocktails here and lounge in private, flowing white cabanas.

This patio on Queen West might not be the biggest but it's in a prime spot to take in the local street scene. While this stretch of Queen may not be as eclectic as year's past, it's still one of the busiest sidewalks in town so there's always something to look at.

The timeless Little Italy cafe and restaurant is right next to the sidewalk making it one of the better places to scope out the street scene in the neighbourhood. Trees and an awning provide ample shade so you can creep without fear of getting burnt.

Settle in on the expansive patio on the Mink Mile to spy on the many well-heeled shoppers in this part of town. Play a drinking game where you take a swig every time you see someone walk buy wearing Prada or Chanel and you'll be sauced in no time.

This wrap-around patio at the Hazleton Hotel in Yorkville might be the best place in Toronto to spot a Bugatti or a visiting athlete capturing some rays during their downtime. Just be prepared to pony up for the food and drinks.

Scope out the hustle and bustle of Adelaide and John on the comfort of this wrap around patio. It's one of the best spots to enjoy the outdoors in the Club District and it boasts tasty Italian eats.

King West is where the beautiful people are or something like that. Test out the theory from the confines of the patio at celeb chef Susur Lee's eponymous restaurant. There's plenty of shade and the food and drinks are top notch.

There are, alas, only 14 precious seats on Statler's patio, but there's no better perch from which to spy on all the action going on in the Village below.

This sun-drenched patio in Kensington Market does picnic table seating, beer and cocktails. Grab a seat here and watch the flow of crowds up and down Augusta.

The Rosedale location of the popular Italian chain comes with a sweet rooftop patio but it's the sidewalk one that might be the best option if life goals involve indulgent pizza and shameless people-watching.