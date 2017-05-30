Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 21 minutes ago
Patios people watching toronto

The top 10 patios for people watching in Toronto

Report Inaccuracy

Patios in Toronto serve many purposes but beyond places to chill and refresh, people watching has to be up there as a favourite patio pastime. It's a good thing then that our city has plenty of establishments in bustling neighbourhoods where the street side views might just trump the conversation.

Here are my picks for the top patios for people watching in Toronto.

Cabana Pool Bar

This pool side patio in the Port Lands is where to go to watch muscle-tanked dudes and mermaid-like women chilling to DJ vibes on a hot summer day. But seriously, if you have money to burn, you can get some solid cocktails here and lounge in private, flowing white cabanas.

Rivoli Toronto

Bright yellow fences along Queen West block off the patio at The Rivoli. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Rivoli

This patio on Queen West might not be the biggest but it's in a prime spot to take in the local street scene. While this stretch of Queen may not be as eclectic as year's past, it's still one of the busiest sidewalks in town so there's always something to look at.

Kalendar Toronto

Keep in the shade on the Kalendar patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Kalendar

The timeless Little Italy cafe and restaurant is right next to the sidewalk making it one of the better places to scope out the street scene in the neighbourhood. Trees and an awning provide ample shade so you can creep without fear of getting burnt. 

La Societe Toronto

La Societe's patio is always jam packed when temperatures begin to rise. Photo by Jesse Milns.

La Societe

Settle in on the expansive patio on the Mink Mile to spy on the many well-heeled shoppers in this part of town. Play a drinking game where you take a swig every time you see someone walk buy wearing Prada or Chanel and you'll be sauced in no time.

One Restaurant Toronto

One Restaurant's swanky patio can be found in the heart of Yorkville. Photo by Jesse Milns.

One Restaurant

This wrap-around patio at the Hazleton Hotel in Yorkville might be the best place in Toronto to spot a Bugatti or a visiting athlete capturing some rays during their downtime. Just be prepared to pony up for the food and drinks.

Figo Toronto

Cocktails and Italian fare makes the Figo patio a must visit destination this summer. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Figo

Scope out the hustle and bustle of Adelaide and John on the comfort of this wrap around patio. It's one of the best spots to enjoy the outdoors in the Club District and it boasts tasty Italian eats.

Lee Restaurant

Lee's slaw is best enjoyed on the restaurant patio with a cocktail. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Lee Restaurant

King West is where the beautiful people are or something like that. Test out the theory from the confines of the patio at celeb chef Susur Lee's eponymous restaurant. There's plenty of shade and the food and drinks are top notch.

Statler's Toronto

Statler's boasts a small cozy patio overlooking Church St.. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Statler's

There are, alas, only 14 precious seats on Statler's patio, but there's no better perch from which to spy on all the action going on in the Village below. 

Trinity Common Toronto

Take in the sights and sounds of Kensington Market on the Trinity Common patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Trinity Common

This sun-drenched patio in Kensington Market does picnic table seating, beer and cocktails. Grab a seat here and watch the flow of crowds up and down Augusta.

Terroni Toronto

Rosedale is home to the popular street side and rooftop patios at Terroni Bar Centrale. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Terroni Bar Centrale

The Rosedale location of the popular Italian chain comes with a sweet rooftop patio but it's the sidewalk one that might be the best option if life goals involve indulgent pizza and shameless people-watching.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Cabana Pool Bar. With files from Sarah Ratchford.

