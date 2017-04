Cheap nachos in Toronto can be found on offer at bars and pubs seven days of the week - so long as you know where to look. Piled high with cheese and an abundance of toppings, this pub-grub staple tastes even better when you know you're getting it at a deep discount.

Here's a roundup of the top nachos specials around Toronto.

Multi-Day

Bryden's does $7 apps, which includes their nachos all day Monday and Tuesday and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to Sunday.

Madison Avenue Pub does half-price apps after 11:30 p.m, making the nachos supreme and chicken nachos the ultimate late night snack.

Paupers Pub's nachos - regularly $14 - are offered half price with a drink purchase as part of the daily starters deal from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday

The Ballroom offers half price sharing plates including nachos from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every Monday.

Paupers Pub's offers a Manic Monday food menu where an order of nachos will only set you back $7.

Tuesday

The Markham Station makes Tuesdays nacho night, with cheese-covered platters available for just $5.

Rails & Ales makes nachos with a pitcher for $26 a regular weekly special.

Wednesday

Java House offers nachos and a pitcher of beer for just $16.95 on Hump Day.

Sneaky Dee's does King's Crown and Destroyer nachos with a 60 oz pitcher for a set price of $29.

Thursday

Sneaky Dee's veggie or Hawaiian nachos with a 60 oz. pitcher go for $26.50 on Thursdays.

The Bishop and the Blecher hosts their nacho nights on Thursday. Scarf down Asian, pulled pork and mucho nachos for $11.95.

St. Louis Bar & Grill has 1/2 price appetizers every Thursday, which includes their St. Louis Nachos.

Friday