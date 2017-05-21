The top 10 Chinese lobster in Toronto

Chinese lobster is widely available in Toronto, though not to the degree that you'll find the more ubiquitous steamed and grilled varieties. You'll need to know where to go to find Cantonese-style lobster, which is typically a dramatic-looking dish featuring infusions of flavour and impressive plating.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants to hit up for Chinese and Cantonese-style lobster in Toronto.

A staple among Chinese lobster lovers in Toronto, Wah Sing's lobster special (two for $45.95) will easily trump most other options. My personal favourite here is the one done with black bean sauce.

Located somewhat oddly right underneath Wah Sing (no, seriously), Hua Sang is your other slightly less known option for two for one lobster specials. The interior and overall appearance of the restaurant is, in my opinion, shabbier than its upstairs counterpart.

This spacious spot is the go-to place for Chinese lobster in the 905. The interior is quite fancy, but you won't care as you elbow your friends trying to take photos of the towering eight pound lobster dish standing on your table.

A Scarborough gem, this restaurant serves up a number of large lobster and king crab specials. My favourite is the lobster set which features five courses and includes sweet and savoury lobster in Maggi sauce.

The Richmond Hill restaurant boasts a swanky interior and delectable seafood dishes. There's a main dining room as well as 10 VIP rooms for private dining. One of the main highlights of the menu is their lobster combos that feed four to five people.

One of the best places for all-around Cantonese food, Maple Yip is well-known for its dated interior, hurried atmosphere, and astoundingly delicious lobster at really cheap prices. The light, steamed garlic variety is my favourite here.

At this long-standing Richmond Hill favourite the must-order is their famous lobster cooked four ways in which each dish features a different part of the lobster. There's the classic deep fried lobster, fried rice with lobster innards plus a whole lot more.

Despite the chaotic atmosphere, Mr. Congee remains wildly popular with Scarborough residents looking for cheap and good Cantonese food. I've tried their stir fried lobster with ginger here, and at $22.99 I can honestly tell you that it's one of the best values you'll get.

If you want good old-fashioned solid lobster dishes without any of the frills that you get in some other restaurants, Magic Wok is worth a try. It's the epitome of a solid, no-nonsense Chinese family restaurant that serves up fresh and delicious lobster.

If you're looking for lobster excellence, look no further than Congee Queen. The only chain restaurant on this list, they win points for their classic stir-fried lobster with ginger. The lobster may be on the small side, but it's still absolutely tasty.