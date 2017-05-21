Eat & Drink
DKLo
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Chinese Lobster Toronto

The top 10 Chinese lobster in Toronto

Eat & Drink
DKLo
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Chinese lobster is widely available in Toronto, though not to the degree that you'll find the more ubiquitous steamed and grilled varieties. You'll need to know where to go to find Cantonese-style lobster, which is typically a dramatic-looking dish featuring infusions of flavour and impressive plating. 

Here are my picks for the top restaurants to hit up for Chinese and Cantonese-style lobster in Toronto.

Wah Sing

A staple among Chinese lobster lovers in Toronto, Wah Sing's lobster special (two for $45.95) will easily trump most other options. My personal favourite here is the one done with black bean sauce.

Hua Sang

Located somewhat oddly right underneath Wah Sing (no, seriously), Hua Sang is your other slightly less known option for two for one lobster specials. The interior and overall appearance of the restaurant is, in my opinion, shabbier than its upstairs counterpart.

Fishman Lobster Clubhouse

This spacious spot is the go-to place for Chinese lobster in the 905. The interior is quite fancy, but you won't care as you elbow your friends trying to take photos of the towering eight pound lobster dish standing on your table.

Fishman Wharf Seafood

A Scarborough gem, this restaurant serves up a number of large lobster and king crab specials. My favourite is the lobster set which features five courses and includes sweet and savoury lobster in Maggi sauce.

Yu Seafood

The Richmond Hill restaurant boasts a swanky interior and delectable seafood dishes. There's a main dining room as well as 10 VIP rooms for private dining. One of the main highlights of the menu is their lobster combos that feed four to five people. 

Maple Yip

One of the best places for all-around Cantonese food, Maple Yip is well-known for its dated interior, hurried atmosphere, and astoundingly delicious lobster at really cheap prices. The light, steamed garlic variety is my favourite here. 

Omei

At this long-standing Richmond Hill favourite the must-order is their famous lobster cooked four ways in which each dish features a different part of the lobster. There's the classic deep fried lobster, fried rice with lobster innards plus a whole lot more. 

Mr. Congee

Despite the chaotic atmosphere, Mr. Congee remains wildly popular with Scarborough residents looking for cheap and good Cantonese food. I've tried their stir fried lobster with ginger here, and at $22.99 I can honestly tell you that it's one of the best values you'll get.

Magic Wok

If you want good old-fashioned solid lobster dishes without any of the frills that you get in some other restaurants, Magic Wok is worth a try. It's the epitome of a solid, no-nonsense Chinese family restaurant that serves up fresh and delicious lobster. 

Congee Queen

If you're looking for lobster excellence, look no further than Congee Queen. The only chain restaurant on this list, they win points for their classic stir-fried lobster with ginger. The lobster may be on the small side, but it's still absolutely tasty.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Yu Seafood

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 Chinese lobster in Toronto

The top $3 cheap drink deals in Toronto

Toronto food events: Brunch Fest, Festival of Sake, Parking Lot BBQ, Leaside Smokedown

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Uncle Smoke, Calii Love, Brett's Ice Cream

Toronto is getting a paella and sangria restaurant

Why Ontario Place is the new hot spot for events

The top 30 ice cream and gelato in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 10 patios for cheap drinks in Toronto