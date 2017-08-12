The top 10 Neapolitan pizza in Toronto

Neapolitan pizza in Toronto is about as close as you're likely to get to Naples without jumping on a plane. There are only a handful of pizzerias who follow the rigid guidelines to the letter. They're the ones using only premium, DOP ingredients and woodfire dome ovens.

Here are my picks for the top places to get Neapolitan pizza in Toronto.

This Mount Pleasant pizzeria adheres to the stringent rules of the authentic style: thin blistering crust covered with bright tomato sauce, irregular melted pools of fior di latte, and a basil leaf or two.

This Corso Italia favourite does uncompromising, hand tossed wood-fired crust topped with San Marzano tomato sauce or white base and fresh toppings.

This popular pizzeria chain prides itself on being loyal to real, VPN-certified pizza. Here, the menu features purists staples first and foremost. Amidst the duck and gorgonzola, the Margherita and Marinara still stand tall as the chief reason the crowds never cease.

This family of pizza joints does pies in the Naples tradition; hand tossed 00-flour dough, tomatoes imported direct from the motherland, and locally sourced fior di latte that gets flame-licked at ultra-high temperatures.

This Annex pizzeria makes each pie deliciously thin and soupy in the middle just how it should be made. Get them with either classic tomato sauce or an olive oil base.

Owned and operated by a pair of ex-pat Sicilians, this local chain offers simple, honest, hand crafted thin crust pies. The pizzas here boast optimal textural contrast between crust and saucy cheesy centre.

This Yonge & Eglinton restaurant is a spot for homestyle Italian comfort foods and woodfired pie. As the name suggests, here you'll find dough with ultra-refined flour, even as the pies tend to be on the firmer side.

With multiple locations in Toronto a delicious freshly baked pie is never too far away. It's a classic Neapolitan recipe with a few tweaks, most notably it's double proofed, which gives it a delicious sourdough-like flavour.

This Roncesvalles Village pizzeria offers pies in a choice of styles, Rome or Naples, the latter of which is made on a traditional crispy thin dough that is soft and pliable at its centre. Here, liberal toppings include wild boar meatballs, caramelized shallots, and broccoli purée.

This pizza joint is Etobicoke is a destination for Neapolitan pizza. Each pizza is made with flour imported from Italy.