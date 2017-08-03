The top 10 wheelchair accessible restaurants in Toronto

Wheelchair accessible restaurants in Toronto are still not as common as they should be. Accessibility can be a huge determining factor for many looking for a restaurant to dine with friends or family. Tired of calling ahead to determine if there is a level entry or a barrier-free washroom? This list should get you started.

Here are my picks for the top wheelchair accessible restaurants in Toronto.

This sprawling restaurant and bakery at the corner of Richmond and Peter has an automatic double door entrance 38 inches wide and plenty of spacing between tables to get around. There's also an elevator that takes you up to their mezzanine level. More details.

This King West joint does rustic Italian for lunch and dinner but also has a cafe in the back for fresh pastries and espresso. Wide double doors are at the entrance and there's a large single occupancy washroom with automatic door openers. More details.

This Bloor West Village vegan restaurant has a beautiful dining space, open kitchen and extensive wine selection. There's lots of space between the tables as well as an accessible washroom. More details.

Near the bustling intersection of Bay and Bloor, this popular vegan restaurant is easily accessible via the Yonge-Bloor subway and its automatic door entry provides the first glimpse into its barrier-free space. More details.

This Chinatown destination for Asian fusion has several accessibility features to keep no one away. The front entrance includes an automatic opener and once inside a large stair lift is available to take you to the main eating area. More details.

Pizza lovers rejoice! The University Avenue location of this much loved pizza chain is its most accessible and also takes reservations. If booth seating is not available, make sure to ask for the standard height tables in the back. More details.

This bright, clean and accessible restaurant and cafe on a quiet street near Victoria Park and Sheppard is the place to go for a Mediterranean lunch, baked treats and gelato. There are automatic doors, an accessible washroom and good seating options. More details.

The Yonge and Dundas location of this Asian chain is fully accessible. With a large entrance and a variety of standard height tables this space can accommodate. More details.

This pub near Sugar Beach at Corus Quay is a large, accessible indoor and outdoor restaurant space with a view that's hard to beat. The friendly staff is also happy to help with any special needs or accommodations. More details.

The Distillery District location of this Montreal-based chocolate and dessert chain is an accessible place to go for an indulgent lunch or dessert. The entrance is spacious and clear of obstructions and there's also an accessible washroom. More details.