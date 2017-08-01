Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto Patio View

The top 10 patios with the best views in Toronto

The patios with the best views in Toronto offer jaw-dropping vantages of some of our most iconic places. Whether it's staring placidly at Lake Ontario, gazing out over the twinkling metropolis, or taking in the sight of our almighty CN Tower, these are some of the most memorable patios you’ll ever hang out on.

Here are the patios with the best views in Toronto.

The One Eighty

51 floors up atop the Manulife Centre resides this lofty restaurant from which you can see all the way across the city clear to the lake. Nosh on elegant gnocchi or roasted Arctic chair or keep it a little more casual with tacos and ice cream.

Chase Toronto

Take in the views of the hustle and bustles of Toronto's Financial District on The Chase patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Chase

This Financial District seafood spot is the classiest place to unwind with a drink, some nourishment from the sea and an ultra-relaxing view of Toronto’s busy streets.

Thompson Toronto

Make your way to the The Thompson Hotel rooftop to unwind on their swanky patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Thompson Hotel

Stunning skyscraper views and stripy bench seats are what this King West hotel patio are all about, but technically it's hotel guests exclusively who are able to enjoy this lookout.

Murphys Law Toronto

Take in the skyline views from the east on top of Murphy's Law patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Murphy’s Law

This Beaches patio offers a view of the city that’s a little more serene than some of the more bumpin’ central spots. Satisfy your craving for a cold one under twinkly lights and umbrellas while taking in Toronto's east side.

Roof Lounge Toronto

Get a picturesque view of the CN Tower on the Roof Lounge patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Roof Lounge

On the 18th floor of the Park Hyatt at Bloor and Avenue, this is one of the best places in the city to get that coveted skyline with CN Tower selfie, mojito in hand.

Jack Astors Toronto

The Yonge & Dundas location of Jack Astor's has a great patio for people watching. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Jack Astor’s Dundas Square

Views of Toronto’s busiest intersection can be taken in at this location of Jack Astor’s positioned several floors up. This makes it a super popular spot for taking in local parades, free concerts, and other events while chowing down on some familiar Jack’s pub grub.

Lavelle Toronto

A patio with a pool and a stellar view is what you'll find at Lavelle. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Lavelle

This rooftop patio on King West is nothing short of dreamy with beautiful royal blue cabanas and an oblong pool with several depth levels. Take in cocktails and an upscale menu for brunch, lunch and dinner here.

Luma Toronto

Admire the views of King West as you dine on the Luma patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Luma

The food is as beautiful as the view at this classy patio on King West, more on the ladies who lunch end of the spectrum than frat boy when it comes to atmosphere. An Oliver & Bonacini project, the location of this perch makes it perfect for people watching.

Goodman Pub Toronto

Make your way to the Goodman Pub patio to eat and drink lakeside. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Goodman Pub

With a view of the lake, this is the perfect pit stop for an afternoon of strolling along Queen’s Quay or showing an out-of-towner some of Toronto’s sights. Order a pitcher of spiced sangria or “frosé” and see where the day takes you.

Amsterdam Brewhouse Toronto

Grab a Muskoka chair and sip on brews lakeside on the Amsterdam Brewhouse patio. Photo by blogTO.

Amsterdam Brewhouse

This epic patio also on Queen’s Quay is like a year-round dock house, perfect for partying or relaxing with multiple levels, breathtaking views of the lake and Muskoka chairs for kicking back as you sample a flight of brews along with pork ribs or pretzels.

strongbow

Thanks to Strongbow for sponsoring our 2017 Patio Guide.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at The One Eighty

