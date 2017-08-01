The top 10 patios with the best views in Toronto

The patios with the best views in Toronto offer jaw-dropping vantages of some of our most iconic places. Whether it's staring placidly at Lake Ontario, gazing out over the twinkling metropolis, or taking in the sight of our almighty CN Tower, these are some of the most memorable patios you’ll ever hang out on.

51 floors up atop the Manulife Centre resides this lofty restaurant from which you can see all the way across the city clear to the lake. Nosh on elegant gnocchi or roasted Arctic chair or keep it a little more casual with tacos and ice cream.

This Financial District seafood spot is the classiest place to unwind with a drink, some nourishment from the sea and an ultra-relaxing view of Toronto’s busy streets.

Stunning skyscraper views and stripy bench seats are what this King West hotel patio are all about, but technically it's hotel guests exclusively who are able to enjoy this lookout.

This Beaches patio offers a view of the city that’s a little more serene than some of the more bumpin’ central spots. Satisfy your craving for a cold one under twinkly lights and umbrellas while taking in Toronto's east side.

On the 18th floor of the Park Hyatt at Bloor and Avenue, this is one of the best places in the city to get that coveted skyline with CN Tower selfie, mojito in hand.

Views of Toronto’s busiest intersection can be taken in at this location of Jack Astor’s positioned several floors up. This makes it a super popular spot for taking in local parades, free concerts, and other events while chowing down on some familiar Jack’s pub grub.

This rooftop patio on King West is nothing short of dreamy with beautiful royal blue cabanas and an oblong pool with several depth levels. Take in cocktails and an upscale menu for brunch, lunch and dinner here.

The food is as beautiful as the view at this classy patio on King West, more on the ladies who lunch end of the spectrum than frat boy when it comes to atmosphere. An Oliver & Bonacini project, the location of this perch makes it perfect for people watching.

With a view of the lake, this is the perfect pit stop for an afternoon of strolling along Queen’s Quay or showing an out-of-towner some of Toronto’s sights. Order a pitcher of spiced sangria or “frosé” and see where the day takes you.

This epic patio also on Queen’s Quay is like a year-round dock house, perfect for partying or relaxing with multiple levels, breathtaking views of the lake and Muskoka chairs for kicking back as you sample a flight of brews along with pork ribs or pretzels.