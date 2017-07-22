Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cheap pizza toronto

The top 5 cheap pizza nights in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cheap pizza nights in Toronto will only grow your long-standing love affair. Pizza has grown far beyond the humble slice and entered the realm of gourmet munching. Luckily enough, local joints across the city are offering their pies at discounted rates on special nights.

Here are my picks for the top cheap pizza nights in Toronto.

Pizzeria Defina

This popular Roncesvalles Village spot specializes in wood-fired pizza, and every Monday night they serve their Margherita pie and a pint for just $15. 

Mattachioni

Find yourself at this Junction Triangle spot on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and score one of their original three pizzas for $10. Offerings include their margherita, marinara or napoli.

Striker Sports Bar

Toronto's first gay sports bar in the The Village does their special pizza nights on Monday. Order any one of their four flat bread pizzas for only $8. 

Il Songo

Every Wednesday night this Yonge & Eglinton Italian restaurant serves any pizza on the menu for just $10. Whether you like your pizza with sauce or no sauce, there's plenty of options to choose from.

Squirly's

Every Sunday night at this West Queen West mainstay you can get their pizza and pitcher deal. It features 12 inch, three topping pie and a pitcher of beer.  

Lead photo by

Pizzeria Defina

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 cold brew coffee in Toronto

The top 5 cheap pizza nights in Toronto

Markham's popular AYCE sushi opening in downtown Toronto

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

Toronto food events: Butter Tart Battle, Momo Crawl, Junction Night Market

Toronto's Natrel Milk Bar shuts down

Susur Lee is opening a healthy fast food restaurant in Toronto

Popular vegan pizza joint opening in Toronto