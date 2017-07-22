The top 5 cheap pizza nights in Toronto

Cheap pizza nights in Toronto will only grow your long-standing love affair. Pizza has grown far beyond the humble slice and entered the realm of gourmet munching. Luckily enough, local joints across the city are offering their pies at discounted rates on special nights.

Here are my picks for the top cheap pizza nights in Toronto.

This popular Roncesvalles Village spot specializes in wood-fired pizza, and every Monday night they serve their Margherita pie and a pint for just $15.

Find yourself at this Junction Triangle spot on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and score one of their original three pizzas for $10. Offerings include their margherita, marinara or napoli.

Toronto's first gay sports bar in the The Village does their special pizza nights on Monday. Order any one of their four flat bread pizzas for only $8.

Every Wednesday night this Yonge & Eglinton Italian restaurant serves any pizza on the menu for just $10. Whether you like your pizza with sauce or no sauce, there's plenty of options to choose from.

Every Sunday night at this West Queen West mainstay you can get their pizza and pitcher deal. It features 12 inch, three topping pie and a pitcher of beer.