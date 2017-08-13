Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Bakery Outlet Toronto

The top 10 bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bakery factory outlets in Toronto offer their glorious goods at discounted prices. They tend to carry overstocked and slightly imperfect products to the undiscerning shopper looking for the absolute best price on baked goods.

Here are my picks for the top bakery factory outlets in Toronto.

Peek Freans Cookie Outlet

Rejoice, there are cookies to be had. The Cookie Outlet, as it is known to regulars, is a haven of bagged, mis-shaped delights, many of which can be purchased with nothing more than couch-cushion change.

B&A Bakery Outlet

Here you'll find cheap bread in every form with a lovely scent that emanates right down the street. This is probably the worst place in Toronto for people on a low carb diet, with fresh loaves from the bakery selling for way cheaper then what you'd pay at your local grocer. 

Future Bakery Factory Outlet

The company infamous for their rye bread boasts an outlet shop in Etobicoke. You'll also find baguettes, pastries and cakes at wholesale prices.

Patty King

This outlet sells hot, fresh patties, along with jerk chicken, oxtail, and other Jamaican staples. But the real draw for bargain-seekers are the patties available in bulk.

Dimpflmeier Bakery

You may recognize their breads from your local grocery store but here's where you can buy them straight from the source. Bagels, pastries, breads and pretzels can found throughout the massive factory outlet at prices that will fit any budget. 

Ace Bakery

This is the only Ace location with its own small cafe attached. It's the perfect chance to sample the breads before purchasing them from the bakery. You'll find a wide variety of freshly baked, all-natural and preservative-free Ace bread at prices cheaper than the grocery store.

Athens Pastries Factory Outlet

This bakery has multiple locations across Toronto and the GTA, but the sprawling factory outlet can be found on Banigan Drive. While it's only open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it's worth the visit for authentic Greek treats. 

Dufflet Wholesale Bakery

Their head office also doubles as a wholesale bakery outlet. Sadly, retail purchases of their baked food are not available at this location. Instead all wholesale orders must be placed a minimum of one day prior and you can pick it up at the store. 

Weston Bakeries Limited

Formerly on Logan Avenue in Leslieville, the massive outlet space in Etobicoke consistently offers great deals on both their wide variety of freshly baked loaves and desserts. 

Shasha Bread Co.

Here's another factory outlet that can be found in Etobicoke. Their retail operations run from Monday through Friday and their organic breads and ginger snaps are available here at slightly cheaper prices than what you'd find at local grocers and health food stores.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Dimpflmeier. With files from Robyn Urback.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 hidden restaurants in Toronto

The top 10 bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto

The top 10 coffee shops in Southern Ontario

The top 10 neighbourhoods for bars in Toronto

The top 10 Neapolitan pizza in Toronto

The top 5 food challenges in Toronto

The top 10 vegan non-vegan restaurants in Toronto

Toronto is getting a funnel cake restaurant