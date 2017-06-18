The top 5 parks with outdoor BBQ grills in Toronto

Parks with outdoor BBQ grills in Toronto are a rare commodity, so you'll want to arrive early when planning a cookout. While there are, indeed, charcoal BBQs for public use at several city parks, some are better than others.

Here are my picks for the top parks with outdoor BBQ grills in Toronto.

This park near Bayview and Leslie is arguably the best of all the BBQ-equipped parks, with plenty of grills available along the grounds.

Your favourite place for novice skiing in the wintertime is also a great place to grill in the summer. Just off of Bathurst south of Sheppard, the park has lots of green space along with picnic tables, benches, and fixed charcoal grills throughout the grounds.

This Port Lands destination epitomizes the greatness that is the summer night with the sounds of faded music, the smell of charcoal barbeques and the sweet nostalgia of brooding teen angst.

Some may argue that Etobicoke is already awash with plenty of open space and outdoor grills that any additional BBQ action is redundant. To that I say: there is always more room for grilling. You will find various spots for BBQ and seating throughout Centennial Park.

This large Scarborough park has lots to offer all year round and in the summer it's a prime destination for hikes that will work up quite the hunger. Good thing then you have the option for a post-hike BBQ with one of their many outdoor grills.