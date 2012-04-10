Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Sushi Scarborough

10 great Toronto sushi restaurants north of the 401

Sushi restaurants north of the 401 can be found in places like North York, Thornhill, Scarborough, Markham and Richmond Hill. Given the sheer number of spots, choosing one can be daunting, so where do you go when you're on the hunt for a sushi boat, AYCE or omakase?

Here are my picks for the top sushi restaurants north of the 401.

Sushi Moto

This sleek spot near Yonge and Sheppard is known for their huge list of creative maki offerings with names like Caterpillar, S.O.S. and the French Kiss.

Taro's Fish

This fish market near Sheppard and Leslie is mostly a takeout operation with some of the freshest and highest quality sashimi in the area.

KaKa All You Can Eat

This popular AYCE restaurant in Markham can be crowded and expensive but steady lines and a soon to open downtown location shows most people think it's worth it.  

Yang's Kitchen

This AYCE staple in Markham still does brisk business for its extensive menu of maki and nigiri plus all the usual Japanese faves. 

Yellowtail Sushi

Another AYCE favourite, this strip mall stalwart near the Buttonville airport offers good quality fish with a price to match. 

Sushi Wa

All the classic sushi options plus hot dishes like teriyaki and udon grace the menu at this Japanese restaurant in Thornhill. 

Aoyama Sushi

This Japanese owned and operated restaurant on Victoria Park near Sheppard is known for their quality and attention to detail. Go for the omakase or their deluxe sushi or sashimi plates.

Zen Japanese Restaurant

Formerly in Scarborough, this longtime favourite is now in Markham but still serving up some of the best sushi in the city. Omakase is worth the splurge but you can't go wrong with ordering a la carte treasures like sea urchin, tuna belly, and giant clam.

Sushi Legend

Near Finch and Leslie, this AYCE restaurant offers an extensive selection of sushi, maki, tempura and more. 

Gal's Sushi

This always bustling restaurant in Markham is cheaper than most but doesn't sacrifice too much on quality for its fresh rolls and sashimi.

Hector Vasquez at Yellowtail Sushi

