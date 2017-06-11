Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Organic Food Delivery Toronto

The top 10 organic food delivery options in Toronto

Organic food delivery in Toronto is a perfect marriage of two great loves, good food and not having to get up to shop. Many organic food delivery services allow you to do your shopping from your computer and have your box of fresh dropped off to your door.

Here are my picks for the top organic food delivery options in Toronto.

Mama Earth Organics

There are three simple steps to get organic groceries to your door. Select your basket, purchase, and wait for delivery. Baskets range from $30 to $60 and often feature a mix of organic fruits and vegetables. 

Fresh City Farms

This farm delivers fresh, local and organic produce bags, hearty meals and hundreds of grocery items. All shopping can be done online and they deliver to Toronto, Mississauga and the GTA.

Wanigan

Much of the produce here is seasonal and available in one of eight predetermined boxes (you get two free substitutions which each box). To name a few, the Regular Wanigan is $44 and the Local Harvest is $25. Delivery is done once a week between the hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Zephyr Organics

They have been growing certified organic vegetables for over 25 years and offer a  chance to be apart of their farm share program. If you aren't familiar with a farm share, it's a partnership between you and the farm. You'll pay in advance of the growing season for a share of the garden. 

Plan B Organic Farms

Similar to Zephyr Organics you can join their farm share program. They have options for weekly or bi-weekly shares that range from $30 to $52 a box. They deliver to areas in the GTA and offer pick up locations in Toronto.

Real Food Toronto

Shop for groceries with ease through RFT's website. They divide food up by category so whether you're looking for certified organic beef or organic milk you can find it within seconds of searching. There's over 5000 products to shop from and everything is delivered to your door.

Trillium Tree Organic Market

Quality organic foods, artisan breads and cheeses are available for purchase online. In addition to individual items they also offer organic food boxes ranging from $14.99 to $94.99. There's even free delivery to people located in the GTA.

BlossomPure

If you're on the hunt for organic meat, this shop might just be your best bet. They're known for their 100% grass-fed halal meat and organic poultry. They also carry a range of dairy products. They delivery all over the GTA with an order minimum of $100. The shipping fee is $15.

Organics Live

This online grocer delivers certified organic, sustainably produced, fruit and vegetables. You can sign up for weekly or bi-weekly subscription boxes ($40 to $60) that are fully customizable. In addition to boxes there's options to by one offs of organic products. 

FoodShare

Among their selection of Good Food Boxes is the option for a Small Organic Box for $24 or Large Organic Box for $34 which comprises of a fresh box full of organic vegetables and fruit. Ordering can be done through neighbourhood Good Food Box coordinators. 

Fresh City Farms. With files from Robyn Urback.

