Violent brawl breaks out at Brampton strip mall

A video is making the rounds right now in which approximately 25 young men are shown running around a Brampton parking lot, beating each other with large sticks.

"Holy moly!" shouts a person behind the camera at one point, clearly shocked by what's happening as several groups of men, carrying what appear to be baseball bats (or two-by-fours), violently and repeatedly strike one another.

Later in the video, many of the brawlers spot something closer to the plaza and run towards it shouting, prompting the videographer to laugh and remark that "they're everywhere, bro!"

Shot on Sunday, the brawl reportedly took place in a plaza near McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West – and it might not be a one-time thing.

City News reports that the plaza, which has a Tim Horton's, a Wendy's, a Pizza Pizza and a Shawarma House, is a "hotbed of late night fight activity."

According to the Brampton Guardian, a large brawl took place in this same plaza parking lot last year, followed by a severe assault with a bat just one week later.

I always disliked this plaza, can't even go to timmies in peace. These people need to grow up, international students and their fucken selfish attitude. Probably fighting over the dumbest things as usual! #Mclaughlin #Steeles #SomeAreRespectfulAndHumble #fight #brampton — Simi Singh ♔ (@S2Simi) December 13, 2017

Some online are saying that the men are international students at the nearby Sheridan Davis Campus, though this has not been confirmed.

Canadian MP Raj Grewal took to social media with a specific warning for students who may have been involved in the brawl.

"We would like to remind all international students that studying in Canada is a privilege," he wrote in the caption of a Facebook video post last night. "Anyone who is charged and convicted should know that their immigration status will be reviewed and deportation is a potential end result."

Peel Police said that nobody was taken into custody following Sunday night's incident, and that most people involved suffered only minor injuries. One 19-year-old male was transported to hospital after the fight and later released.