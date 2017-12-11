City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Uber surge Toronto

Someone in Toronto was charged $18K for an Uber ride

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Anyone familiar with surge pricing knows how quickly Uber fares can shoot up, but, barring the event of an actual apocalypse, $18,518 seems excessive for a roughly 20-minute-long car ride.

An Uber customer in Toronto was stunned on Friday to learn that his 5.6 km trip from The Entertainment District to St. Joseph's Hospital had cost him as as much as the price of a brand new car.

He shared a screenshot of his Uber bill on Instagram, where it was subsequently grabbed by a friend and published to Twitter.

The woman who tweeted about her friend's situation on Saturday had initially written that  Uber was "sticking to it."

Another person shared a screenshot of the Uber receipt on the Bunz Helping Zone Facebook page, according to The Sun, writing similarly that Uber would not refund the man's money.

"Uber WILL NOT reverse the charge and have stopped responding to his messages," read the Facebook post. "SO how do we start a s—storm to get Uber's attention and get my friend his money back."

A Twitter user who appeared to be the rider in question, Hisham Salama‏, also shared an image of the conversation he'd been having with Uber Support through his app on Saturday morning.

"It looks like the destination of drop off wasn't the destination initially entered in the app when the trip was requested," wrote someone on behalf of the company, in response to why the user had been charged more than $18K for what should have been a $12-16 trip.

Later on Saturday, the Bunz post was updated to say that the customer had been refunded his $18,518.50.

Uber said in a statement that the massive charge was simply "an error" that had been resolved as of Saturday morning.

"We have provided a full refund to this rider and apologized to him for this experience," wrote an Uber spokesperson to Slate. "We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred."

Let's hope they can figure it out before New Year's Eve, when it can get a lot harder to tell the difference between outrageous errors and outrageous surge fares.

Lead photo by

Uber

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's a map of all the unreal holiday lights in Toronto

Someone in Toronto was charged $18K for an Uber ride

One of Toronto’s oldest bookstores is closing with a blowout sale

Uber competitor Lyft officially launches in Toronto this week

The best meteor shower of the year is set to hit Toronto skies

Toronto could soon get dumped by 10 cm of snow

How a Toronto motel gave birth to a global hotel chain

Holiday volunteer opportunities in Toronto for 2017