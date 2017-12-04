City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
ttc community bus

TTC's new Community Bus part of the city's future transit plan

City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
You've probably never heard of it, but microtransit is about to be the hottest trend this season thanks to the TTC's new Community Bus.

The buses, a form of microtransit we might be seeing more of, function similar to regular buses in terms of fare rates. They're designated to specific areas of the city and offer service to local destinations only including community centres, hospitals, libraries and grocery stores.

The 400 Lawrence Manor Community Bus route. Image courtesy of the TTC.

While we were swept up in the fervor of other big-named transit projects, the TTC quietly launched the Community Bus service back in September. Today Mayor John Tory and TTC Chair Josh Colle spoke more about the project.

The Community Bus is currently a nine-month pilot with only two active routes so far. These include the 400 Lawrence Manor bus and the  404 East York. Several more are expected to launch over the next few months.

The new microtransit initiative is part of a larger plan to improve transit around the city, including the King Street Pilot Project and the highly anticipated time-based transfers.

Lead photo by

@_keerthanak

