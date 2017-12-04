TTC's new Community Bus part of the city's future transit plan

You've probably never heard of it, but microtransit is about to be the hottest trend this season thanks to the TTC's new Community Bus.

The buses, a form of microtransit we might be seeing more of, function similar to regular buses in terms of fare rates. They're designated to specific areas of the city and offer service to local destinations only including community centres, hospitals, libraries and grocery stores.

While we were swept up in the fervor of other big-named transit projects, the TTC quietly launched the Community Bus service back in September. Today Mayor John Tory and TTC Chair Josh Colle spoke more about the project.

TTC Chair Josh Colle & I rode the 400 Lawrence Manor community bus this morning to highlight another way for people to use public transit. The community bus is a convenient, easy-to-use, option that connects Toronto residents to popular destinations in their neighbourhood. #TTC pic.twitter.com/Lxn1UxccRh — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 4, 2017

The Community Bus is currently a nine-month pilot with only two active routes so far. These include the 400 Lawrence Manor bus and the 404 East York. Several more are expected to launch over the next few months.

This is a #TTC community bus route destination is a mall & travels thru numerous small streets to give access. I think #HSR should have afew pic.twitter.com/GC0TTD58vj — Ilpo (@_ilpo_) November 29, 2017

The new microtransit initiative is part of a larger plan to improve transit around the city, including the King Street Pilot Project and the highly anticipated time-based transfers.