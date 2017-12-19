City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Stackt market Toronto

This is what Toronto's huge new container market will look like

This spring, a huge plot of unused land at Front and Bathurst streets will be transformed into "an experience of curated discovery" through the use of shipping containers.

New images have been released for the forthcoming Stackt Shipping Container Market, giving Toronto a more thorough preview of the much-hyped project than ever before.

Stackd marketOne of the renderings even includes New York style bloggers (and seemingly popular render people) Joshua Kissi and Travis Gumbs – just like Brooklyn's recent park proposal that featured Jimmy Brooks from Degrassi!

While the elements of this highly touted new space are still a bit mysterious, earlier concept drawings showed a brewery, an outdoor cinema and retail and studio space. Other possibilities include fitness and event space as well as social enterprises.

According to the project's website, organizers currently plan to offer food and drink options, a market, space for art and artists, as well as "experiences," which are described as "intimate and interactive moments that raise the bar for entertainment."

Bring it on. The shipping container market is slated to open by next summer. 

Stackt Market

