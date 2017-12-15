Toronto losing another bowling alley for condos

While condos continue to pop up all across Toronto, all this development isn't without a few casualties.

The familiar Bowlerama West on Dundas West—home of the Toronto Historical Bowling Society and a key hangout spot for local high schoolers—will soon shutter to make way for condos, reports the CBC.

It's not the first bowling alley to be swapped out for a new development. Some will remember that the 65 year old O'Connor Bowl experienced the same fate a couple years back.

Due to land constraints, new bowling alleys are hard to come by in Toronto. The city's most recent bowling alley is The Ballroom on John Street, which opened in 2010, but it's an anomaly these days.

Many of Toronto's remaining bowling alleys serve as relics of a time gone by, though they continue to offer kitschy fun and an alluring dose of nostalgia.

The Toronto Historical Bowling Society will be having a farewell send off next month before the alley officially closes on January 31.