Toronto just approved 6 new SmartTrack stations

Good news for commuters! Six SmartTrack stations were approved by city council yesterday as Toronto continues to expand its transit network.

The six stations are 16 shy of the 22 originally proposed, but at least it's something.

The SmartTrack plan is meant to link Etobicoke-Downtown-Scarborough and will be built on existing transit corridors. The six approved stations include:

This handy map shows how much commute time could potentially be saved with SmartTrack compared with existing alternatives.

Lead photo by

First Gulf of the East Harbour station

