Toronto just approved 6 new SmartTrack stations

Good news for commuters! Six SmartTrack stations were approved by city council yesterday as Toronto continues to expand its transit network.

The six stations are 16 shy of the 22 originally proposed, but at least it's something.

We are working to get SmartTrack built. Since I took office, Council has approved the project, approved the locations and alignments, approved the funding agreement with the province to share the costs & approved fare integration so it will cost the same as the TTC. #getTOmoving pic.twitter.com/sEGgGf1Zm0 — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 5, 2017

The SmartTrack plan is meant to link Etobicoke-Downtown-Scarborough and will be built on existing transit corridors. The six approved stations include:

This handy map shows how much commute time could potentially be saved with SmartTrack compared with existing alternatives.