How the Supermoon looked in Toronto vs. other cites around the world
Toronto was treated to its first Supermoon of the year on Sunday night, and it was a dandy. After a day filled with mist, it rose as giant orb in the eastern sky partially obscured by clouds that actually enhanced its allure.
There were periods where it was hard to catch a great glimpse in Toronto, but that made the clear moments all the more rewarding. Elsewhere, the enlarged moon also made for some great photo ops.
Here's a glimpse at how the Supermoon looked in Toronto versus other cites around the world.
This photo was actually taken on Saturday, but to the eye, the moon tends to look full both a day before and after it technically is. In any case, it's an excellent shot.
The true Supermoon in all its glory on Sunday night. Even if cynics regularly point out that the average person can't tell the difference between a normal full moon at a Supermoon, I'd suggest that the very act of peering at the moon so intently is worth it.
And here we have the requisite plane and moon photo — but a brilliant one — taken in the Washington D.C. area.
This one from the U.S. capitol might actually be even better, particularly if you like the your Supermoons a little on the orange side of things.
I doubt you'll see many better photos of the Supermoon than this one from Detroit, where is hovers gigantically over the Ambassador Bridge. The more zoom you have on your camera, the bigger the moon will appear to be.
Case in point, this magnificent shot from Japan. Now that's what a Supermoon is supposed to look like!
You might think this one was taken in New York City, but it's actually the moon rising over the Liberty Building in Buffalo.
And finally a view of the giant Supermoon setting over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Join the conversation Load comments