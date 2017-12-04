How the Supermoon looked in Toronto vs. other cites around the world

Toronto was treated to its first Supermoon of the year on Sunday night, and it was a dandy. After a day filled with mist, it rose as giant orb in the eastern sky partially obscured by clouds that actually enhanced its allure.

There were periods where it was hard to catch a great glimpse in Toronto, but that made the clear moments all the more rewarding. Elsewhere, the enlarged moon also made for some great photo ops.

Here's a glimpse at how the Supermoon looked in Toronto versus other cites around the world.

A post shared by Mark Blinch (@mblinch) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

This photo was actually taken on Saturday, but to the eye, the moon tends to look full both a day before and after it technically is. In any case, it's an excellent shot.

A post shared by Eric Morse (@eriq49) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

The true Supermoon in all its glory on Sunday night. Even if cynics regularly point out that the average person can't tell the difference between a normal full moon at a Supermoon, I'd suggest that the very act of peering at the moon so intently is worth it.

A post shared by Bill Ingalls (@ingallsimages) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

And here we have the requisite plane and moon photo — but a brilliant one — taken in the Washington D.C. area.

A post shared by Shutterstock (@shutterstock) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:49am PST

This one from the U.S. capitol might actually be even better, particularly if you like the your Supermoons a little on the orange side of things.

A post shared by D3 Imagery (@d3.imagery) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

I doubt you'll see many better photos of the Supermoon than this one from Detroit, where is hovers gigantically over the Ambassador Bridge. The more zoom you have on your camera, the bigger the moon will appear to be.

A post shared by 満月たつお(岐阜) (@ta2funk) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:27am PST

Case in point, this magnificent shot from Japan. Now that's what a Supermoon is supposed to look like!

A post shared by @julythephotoguy on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

You might think this one was taken in New York City, but it's actually the moon rising over the Liberty Building in Buffalo.

A post shared by CNN iReport (@cnnireport) on Dec 4, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

And finally a view of the giant Supermoon setting over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.