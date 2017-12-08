Meghan Markle's house in Toronto now for sale

Meghan Markle was living in Seaton Village, but now that she's off to shack up with Prince Harry, the violet house at 10 Yarmouth Road that served as Markle's Toronto residence is now on the market for a cool $1.3 million.

Markle rented the house while she was in Toronto filming Suits. After becoming engaged to Prince Harry, she announced she would be leaving the show and thus no longer need her local digs.

The house has a contemporary interior with all the modern amenities, though it's almost humorous to imagine it stacked up against her future place with Prince Harry. As nice as it is — and this would be a very nice home for most of us — it's certainly no palace.

While Markle's affiliation with the property will no doubt generate some interest, given how hot Toronto's housing market is, it'll have no problem finding buyers either way.