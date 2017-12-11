Uber competitor Lyft officially launches in Toronto this week

Let the ride-hailing service app games begin.

Starting tomorrow, Lyft will officially be up and running in Toronto, which means that Uber will no longer be the sole major player in a market it's had cornered for more than three years.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman will be the first person to take a Lyft ride in our city – or anywhere outside the U.S., in fact – according to a press release from the San Francisco-based technology company.

Stroman is scheduled to travel from Airship 37, near the Distillery District, to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) to deliver holiday gifts for patients following a launch event for the service around 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Download the #Lyft app:https://t.co/s8yTYcrXQ8.



Then use promo code LYFTTOR to get $10 in ride credits before your first ride in #Toronto. — Lyft Toronto (@LyftToronto) December 11, 2017

Lyft Toronto General Manager Tim Houghton will turn on the company's service in the 6ix and also "make an announcement regarding a partnership with SickKids Foundation," according to the release.

Following the launch, Lyft will be available to customers in the GTA (plus Hamilton) with five options ranging from regular vehicles to luxury black SUVs.