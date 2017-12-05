City
178 Lake Shore Drive

House of the week: 178 Lake Shore Drive

One of my favourite areas in the city is the southern tip of New Toronto, and in particular Lake Shore Drive and Lake Promenade, which run right along the waterfront. These streets feature a mix of early 20th century homes alongside contemporary architectural gems.

178 Lake Shore Drive TorontoThis house at 178 Lake Shore Dr. falls into the latter category. The lot used to look like this before the dilapidated old home was razed to make way for this hyper-modern structure that obviously makes way better use of the space.

178 Lake Shore Drive TorontoYou can only imagine what the previous sale price was before the new build, but it's worth noting that the current price is kept somewhat in check based on the property's location on the north side of the street.

178 Lake Shore Drive TorontoThere's no lake vista from the backyard, alas, but you can still gaze out at the water from the Twelfth Street Parkette, which is across the street. That still sounds like a pretty good deal to me. I'd image the breeze of the lake smells fabulous here in the spring and summer. 

178 Lake Shore Drive TorontoInside, there's little to complain about. While this isn't a spared-no-expense type of house, it does feature high end finishes and appliances, and the use of the 2,300 square feet is intelligent. This is a good one.

178 Lake Shore Drive TorontoSpecs
  • Address:  178 Lake Shore Dr.
  • Price: $1,499,000
  • Lot Size: 27.5 x 120 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 67
  • Transit Score:80
  • Listing agent: Arta Dawkins
  • Listing ID: W3996029
178 Lake Shore Drive TorontoGood For

Someone who loves the water. You might not be right on the lake, but this is the closest thing at a far more reasonable price tag. 

178 Lake Shore Drive TorontoMove On If

Transit access matters to you. While this is a remarkable tranquil neighbourhood, commuting downtown is a major pain. 

