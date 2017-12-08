City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ancroft place coach house

Sold! Hidden Toronto coach house goes for $1.5 million

City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ancroft Place is surely one of the most special streets in Toronto. Inconspicuously located off of Sherbourne St. at the entrance to Rosedale, this quiet cul-de-sac is home to just over 20 townhouses that date back to 1927.

11 ancroft place torontoAccording to an old Globe and Mail article, the entire street was bought up for  $850,000 in the early 197os before being sold to a real estate developer for $14 million in 2010. The various townhouses were then renovated and sold as condos.

11 ancroft placeSo the street has cachet to spare, but this particular unit is even more alluring for the fact that it's a laneway coach house. The living space here might not be the most sprawling, but there are unique features to consider. 

11 ancroft place torontoFirst, there's the three-car garage. That's probably over kill for a 2 + 1 bedroom condo, but the buyer isn't forced to use the entire space for parking. This could be one fine workshop.

11 ancroft place torontoAs for the industrial-style basement, I'm thinking an indoor tennis space would work. You'd have to hit against the wall, but it still looks like fun. Or perhaps a massive art studio would be better? Either way, the sky's the limit. 

11 ancroft place torontoLet's not undervalue the rest of the place. Its apartment-like interior is staged a bit conservatively, but there's loads of historical character on offer along with the extra space on the bottom levels.

Throw in the ravine-side location, and you have the recipe for a one of kind home.  

11 ancroft place torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 11 1/2 Ancroft Place
  • Type: Detached coach house
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Maintenance fees: $722.85 
  • Realtor: Roger Kilgour
  • Hit the market at: $1,389,000
  • Sold for: $1.5 million
11 ancroft place torontoWhy it sold for what it did

You don't see units on Ancroft Place hit the market very often. The location possesses much prestige — not to mention a near-idyllic streetscape that's only a few hundred metres from Bloor St. 

11 ancroft place torontoWas it worth it?

Yes. It sold for over a $100K above the list price, which isn't as wild as we've seen, but it certainly bucks recent trends. A condo like this doesn't come around very often, so the buyer ultimately went with a strong offer to secure it. 

11 ancroft place toronto11 ancroft place toronto

Photos by

Imagine a Home

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what every stop on Toronto's new subway line looks like

A raccoon just caused the most delightful delay on the TTC

Toronto cracks down on Airbnb to free up apartment space

Sold! Hidden Toronto coach house goes for $1.5 million

Condo of the week: 11 Charlotte Street

Toronto agrees to move forward with its version of Central Park

Toronto just approved 6 new SmartTrack stations

House of the week: 178 Lake Shore Drive