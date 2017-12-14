Condo of the week: 29 Queens Quay East

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
29 queens quay east

The Residences of Pier 27 certainly make an impression from the street. Marked by hulking cantilevered bridges that rest atop the buildings, the steel and glass development is one of of the most recognizable on the Toronto waterfront. 

How about on the inside? This recently listed penthouse provides a peek at the incredible view the lake-facing units enjoy, while also showing off the interior design on offer. 

The open concept layout accentuates the proximity to the lake with unobstructed views to the south through floor-to-ceiling windows. As it's staged here, the space looks a tad on the empty side, but a savvy decorator would have little trouble filling it up.

The master bedroom has considerably allure thanks to the lake vista. It opens onto the balcony through sliding doors, which would be nice to leave open with the screen during the early summer months. 

I'm not a huge fan of the green glass wall that divides the en suite area, but I will say that it looks great on the inside. That tub is spectacular. 

If you plopped this exact unit in a location away from the water, the $2.5 million price tag would probably draw a few furrowed eyebrows, but a view like this comes at a premium and confers considerable prestige.

You can't really get much closer to the lake. 

Specs
  • Address: Ph 1204 - 29 Queens Quay East
  • Price: $2,499,000 
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 89
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,088.89
  • Listing agent: Andy Zheng
  • Listing ID: C4001669
Good For

Someone who wants the ultimate waterfront pad. This place is made for entertaining and showing off the view.

Move On If

You'd prefer to be surrounded by trees. As nice as the location is, you can expect a lot of exposure to the sun and the vague feeling that you're living in a fishbowl. 

29 queens quay east

29 queens quay east29 queens quay east

