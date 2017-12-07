Condo of the week: 11 Charlotte Street

What kind of condo can you buy in Toronto for under a million bucks? This unit at 11 Charlotte St. offers a floor-to-ceiling window into what's out there for someone who's got this kind of cash to lay down.

In general, million dollar-ish condos in the heart of the city still feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and decent outdoor space, all of which is on offer here.

Square footage might still be at a premium, as evidenced by the diminutive master bedroom, but other side of the compromise is perfect transit accessibility and a Walk Score of 100.

Not everyone will love the unfinished concrete ceiling and pillars in this unit, but industrial styling of this kind is oh so common these days. What I suspect more people will like is the genuinely spacious kitchen and upgraded appliances and fixtures.

Ditto for the sweeping balcony, which covers the length of the entire unit and comes with a gas hookup for a barbecue. Little perks like this make a big difference in living quality, so it's not to be underestimated.

Specs

Good For

Someone who wants to be in the heart of all the action who doesn't need more than two bedrooms. The view is phenomenal and the living space ample.

Move On If

You like condo living but would prefer a bit more space. Moving away from the core opens up the possibility of townhouses and three bedroom units that would be a bit more family friendly.