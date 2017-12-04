Toronto neighbourhood wants to start a safe walk program

The wave of disappearances over the past few weeks has set the Church and Wellesley community on edge and residents have begun taking steps to ensure each other's safety.

The Church and Wellesley Neighbourhood Association took to Facebook yesterday in search of volunteers to assist with a new Safe Walk program in response to the numerous missing persons cases recently reported in the area.

Queer people in Toronto's gay village have been and are currently going missing (and being found dead) at an alarming rate. The mainstream news doesn't cover it properly at all. People don't know and don't talk about it. — maris (@marisbeauvoir) December 3, 2017

The proposed Safe Walk program would be volunteer-based, and the effort to get it started seems to be contingent on enough local residents stepping forward with their time and services.

Just a reminder to anyone living or working near Church/Wellesley to stay safe. 2 young women in the last week + multiple gay men have gone missing in the last few months. With holiday parties and all that jazz coming up stick together and be extra alert if you're out late! — Rajesh Sankat (@rajeshsankat) December 4, 2017

Several people were reported missing over the past few weeks, while a string of disappearances amongst men has been ongoing over the past several months, even years, according to multiple reports.

Regarding my last two RTs: people, be really careful around Church and Wellesley, travel with someone (feel free to ask me!), and keep an eye out for those missing. Earim Asghar and Drew Ballou need to be found. — Azura Rose (@HellcatAzura) December 3, 2017

Someone has also created a map to track the last known locations of the increasing number of men and women who have gone missing in the area.

Idk why I’m just hearing about this, but 5 people have gone missing and one body had been found since November around the Village. If you live downtown Toronto please be careful and try to travel with someone 😞 especially around Church and Wellesley — elise laurenne (@EliseLaurenne) December 3, 2017

A Toronto Police task force was put in place in July to investigate the initial disappearances, but now it seems that they have increased in frequency.

As the investigation continues, residents are urging everyone to use caution while travelling in the area and stay vigilant.