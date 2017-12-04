City
safe walk toronto

Toronto neighbourhood wants to start a safe walk program

The wave of disappearances over the past few weeks has set the Church and Wellesley community on edge and residents have begun taking steps to ensure each other's safety.

The Church and Wellesley Neighbourhood Association took to Facebook yesterday in search of volunteers to assist with a new Safe Walk program in response to the numerous missing persons cases recently reported in the area.

The proposed Safe Walk program would be volunteer-based, and the effort to get it started seems to be contingent on enough local residents stepping forward with their time and services.

Several people were reported missing over the past few weeks, while a string of disappearances amongst men has been ongoing over the past several months, even years, according to multiple reports.

Someone has also created a map to track the last known locations of the increasing number of men and women who have gone missing in the area.

A Toronto Police task force was put in place in July to investigate the initial disappearances, but now it seems that they have increased in frequency.

As the investigation continues, residents are urging everyone to use caution while travelling in the area and stay vigilant.

