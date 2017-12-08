City
apartment rental Toronto

What a $2,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

Bye bye basement apartments – you're in the big leagues when you have rental budget of $2,500 a month in Toronto. If you don't get swept up in the promise of glamorous amenities, that money can take you pretty far in terms of both space and location (yes, at the same time!)

Here's what a $2,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

$2,500 for views on Blue Jays Way  

Toronto apartmentsLavish amenities, sweeping views and a prime location in Toronto's entertainment district are the biggest perks here. Otherwise, it's just a very tiny, basic one-bedroom condo unit – but one in which you can watch celebrities from the comfort of your own balcony during TIFF.

 $2,500 for a three-storey loft in Roncesvalles
apartments in Toronto

The price might seem steep for a one bedroom plus den, but this soaring, 902-square-foot loft on Roncy could comfortably fit a couple. It's got a large master suite with a walk-in closet, a balcony facing a vibrant neighbourhood, geothermal heating and a gas fireplace. 

$2,450 above the Junction Triangle Food Basics

Toronto ApartmentsThis brand new, two-bedroom loft is in the same converted warehouse as one of Toronto's most controversial grocery stores. There's plenty to love about it, including proximity to transit, a rooftop garden, and the fact that nobody will be living above or below you.

$2,500 for a Fashion House pad

Fashion House TorontoThere are people out there who might pay rent on this impressive condo unit for the King West parking spot alone. I'd do it for the white marble counters and rooftop pool. The trendy Fashion House building is known for its long wait lists, so this is a pretty rare opportunity.

$2,500 for skylights near Dufferin Mall

Toronto apartmentsThis two-bedroom apartment in Little Portugal has more character than most condo units you'll find downtown. It doesn't have on-site laundry, which sucks, but it does boast cool arched doorways, a deck facing College Street and three massive skylights for tons of natural light.

