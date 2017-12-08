Bye bye basement apartments – you're in the big leagues when you have rental budget of $2,500 a month in Toronto. If you don't get swept up in the promise of glamorous amenities, that money can take you pretty far in terms of both space and location (yes, at the same time!)

Here's what a $2,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

Lavish amenities, sweeping views and a prime location in Toronto's entertainment district are the biggest perks here. Otherwise, it's just a very tiny, basic one-bedroom condo unit – but one in which you can watch celebrities from the comfort of your own balcony during TIFF.

The price might seem steep for a one bedroom plus den, but this soaring, 902-square-foot loft on Roncy could comfortably fit a couple. It's got a large master suite with a walk-in closet, a balcony facing a vibrant neighbourhood, geothermal heating and a gas fireplace.

This brand new, two-bedroom loft is in the same converted warehouse as one of Toronto's most controversial grocery stores. There's plenty to love about it, including proximity to transit, a rooftop garden, and the fact that nobody will be living above or below you.

There are people out there who might pay rent on this impressive condo unit for the King West parking spot alone. I'd do it for the white marble counters and rooftop pool. The trendy Fashion House building is known for its long wait lists, so this is a pretty rare opportunity.

This two-bedroom apartment in Little Portugal has more character than most condo units you'll find downtown. It doesn't have on-site laundry, which sucks, but it does boast cool arched doorways, a deck facing College Street and three massive skylights for tons of natural light.