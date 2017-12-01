Not too fancy, not too gross, the "average" one bedroom apartment in Toronto will cost you about $2,000 a month to rent (or so say the statistics). Fortunately, there's a bit of wiggle room in that price range. You can find space, location and luxury – just maybe not all three at once.

Here's what a $2,000 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

Located in a charming South Kingsway / Bloor West Village area low-rise, this sunny one bedroom is close to both High Park and the Humber River, making it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Highlights include skylights, 10 foot slanted ceilings, and lots of closet space.

This place isn't exactly spacious, but it's got a sick wraparound balcony and decent views of the lake and city. More importantly, it's connected to the PATH. You could literally spend all winter inside if you work downtown!

Don't let the suburban-looking exterior fool you – this 2 bedroom apartment on the second floor of a house is located just off College, between Ossington and Bathurst, in one of the city's most popular areas to eat, party, shop and hang out.

Love condos, hate heights? This lower-lever townhouse near Dupont and Lansdowne is as small as your average skybox (just 620 square feet) but it's in a cool, highly-coveted neighbourhood. Oh, it's also got two bathrooms (hello!), a walk-in closet (hello again!), and indoor parking.

This unit falls smack dab in the middle of CityPlace, which can be a good or a bad thing, depending on who you are. Either way, this place is pretty sweet, with beautiful hardwood floors, tons of closet space, access to a rooftop pool and its own, sizeable, private terrace.