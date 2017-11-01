Multiple subway closures in effect on the TTC this weekend

Another weekend, another set of TTC subway closures. There are no less than three upcoming service advisories to have on your radar in the coming days.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and Wilson stations on November 4 and 5 due to signal upgrades. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at Wilson Station. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations.

In addition to this closure, subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations will start at 12 p.m. on November 4 due to signal upgrades. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St George Station during the closure.

Shuttle buses will operate between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations. Customers are encouraged to use existing east-west bus/streetcar routes to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or north-south bus routes to Line 2.



Customers travelling on Line 2 who wish to travel northbound should transfer at Yonge-Bloor Station. There is no shuttle bus service from St. George Station.

All subway service will resume normal operation on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Lawrence stations on November 11 and 12 due to track work.

It's also important to note that trains on Line 1 will be bypassing Queen Station both ways starting at 11 p.m. each evening until late November due to fare gate construction. Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time each morning.