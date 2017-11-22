Shuttle buses replacing some subway service in Toronto this weekend

Yup, you guessed it. Toronto's in store for another TTC subway closure this weekend, this time on Line 1 for track work.

There will be no subway service between St Clair and Lawrence stations on November 25 and 26. All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence Station and southbound at St. Clair. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will stop weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations on December 2 and 3 due to signal upgrades.