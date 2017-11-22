City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC shuttle bus

Shuttle buses replacing some subway service in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Yup, you guessed it. Toronto's in store for another TTC subway closure this weekend, this time on Line 1 for track work.

There will be no subway service between St Clair and Lawrence stations on November 25 and 26. All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence Station and southbound at St. Clair. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

TTC Subway Closure

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will stop weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations on December 2 and 3 due to signal upgrades.

Lead photo by

David Shin

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Major Toronto intersection blocked for affordable housing protest

Pride Toronto lost $1.3 million last year amid controversy

Walk through metal detectors could be coming to Toronto City Hall

Shuttle buses replacing some subway service in Toronto this weekend

Rental of the week: 1032 Davenport Road

TTC CEO quitting to take job in New York

House of the week: 14 Clinton Place

Mayhem and confusion as Toronto college students head back to school