Toronto might finally dodge a TTC fare hike

The TTC just released its 2018 recommended operating budget and, while dense with numbers and charts and stats and facts, there are some very juicy nuggets to be found within the 31-page city document.

One of the biggest, most succulent chicken nuggets of the bunch (I know the metaphor traditionally refers to gold but we're talking about public transit here) is a TTC Board-endorsed fare freeze.

That's right – after six straight years of price hikes, TTC officials won't be increasing the cost of cash fares for 2018.

Unless something unexpectedly changes, of course. The proposed operating budget still needs the endorsement of the transit commission's budget committee to go forth.

"Consistent with the direction from the TTC Board, the 2018 Budget will retain fares unchanged," reads the budget summary. "In addition, staff have identified substantial reductions to offset 2018 cost pressures, without impacting service levels or standards."

Passengers won't be paying anything more than usual at the gate, but, if city council approves this budget as it stands, TTC and Wheel-Trans will require a combined $37.6 million operating subsidy increase to offset costs arising from legislative changes and "key prior year decisions."

These numbers are based on a projected ridership of 539 million rides next year. Once the Presto roll out is complete, a more radical fare shakeup might be on the horizon, but for now the cost of a ride is locked in.