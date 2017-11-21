TTC CEO quitting to take job in New York

City
The CEO of the TTC, Andy Byford, will be stepping down and leaving Toronto for the Big Apple. The city's transit boss will depart after just over five years with the commission.

Mayor John Tory also issued a statement thanking Byford for his years of service.

The CBC reports Byford will be leaving to work for New York Transit by mid-December to take on what he calls "arguably the toughest job in transit right now."

During his time with the TTC, Byford sought to modernize the transit system. 

He worked to launch the King Street Pilot project now underway and will stay on the job just in time to open the TTC's new subway extension.

Deputy CEO Rick Leary is set to take over for Byford beginning December 22.

Steve Paikin

