Toronto bewildered about new rules for what's allowed on planes

Transport Canada just announced some new rules pertaining to what passengers can (and can't) carry with them aboard a flight, and at least one of those rules is a real head scratcher.

Metaphorically speaking, of course. Head scratching devices may be interpreted as weapons under airport security checkpoint law, I don't know.

What I can tell you is that Canada's federal government is now totally cool with people bringing small knives on planes.

So you’re telling me, we allowed to bring small knives on planes, but not baby powder?



Thank God I feel so much safer now! https://t.co/DQuLpYaDe3 — Matthew🦉 (@mattquijano29) November 9, 2017

Under the new Transport Canada regulations, which come into effect November 27, "very small knife blades" (6 cm or less) are no longer prohibited on domestic or international flights.

The only exception to this rule is for people travelling to the United States, where knives on planes are not allowed.

Another, perhaps even more puzzling change to the list of prohibited items list includes banning "powders and granular material" in vessels the size of a soda can or larger.

Examples of such substances provided by Transport Canada include bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand.

No this is stupid. Weapons shouldn’t be allowed, this is common sense. Plus why can’t a woman who has a baby have baby powder on her? she should have the right to bring that aboard. Especially for a long international flight imo. https://t.co/aCjxRF5UsS — Mel (@MelanieNatascha) November 9, 2017

This means that, by the end of this month, you'll be able to carry a knife in your pocket aboard a plane, but shouldn't try sneaking in with baby powder in your diaper bag.

Just to reiterate: a stabby little shiv = fine. Your expensive dry shampoo = a threat to the safety and security of Canadians.

Transport Canada noted in its announcement about the new rules that razor blades and box cutters of any size will remain prohibited at all screening checkpoints.

Passengers still also retain the right to carry very tiny bottles of lotion with them at all times.