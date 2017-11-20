City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto traffic

Toronto just made it a lot easier to get traffic info

City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's now easier to keep tabs on traffic as the city has partnered with Waze, a traffic data sharing app that might be the key to a pleasant commute.

Mayor John Tory announced today that the city will be partnering with Waze, the "world's largest community-based traffic and navigation app" in an effort to ease congestion.

It marks the first time in the city's history that traffic data will be made publicly available through the app, which will generate data from the city's own traffic tracking system and share it with users.

The app now contains detailed maps that include locations of accidents, hazards, and congestion that can help drivers navigate the best alternative route, and in turn share data with the city to "make data-driven infrastructure decisions."

The announcement comes on the heels of the King Street Pilot Project that launched last week to positive reviews, aiming to cut down on traffic congestion and give priority to streetcars along King Street.

Tory had previously mentioned this announcement was coming. It's part of his plan to tackle traffic in the city which also includes introducing traffic wardens and "quick clear teams" on Toronto highways.

Lead photo by

@JohnTory

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Not everyone is a fan of almost car-free King St.

Toronto can't believe that Honest Ed's is now gone

Toronto just made it a lot easier to get traffic info

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

How bad will winter be in Toronto?

Ghost signs tell the story of lost Toronto

A 1910s Toronto photo extravaganza

Santa Claus Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2017