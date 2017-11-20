Toronto just made it a lot easier to get traffic info

It's now easier to keep tabs on traffic as the city has partnered with Waze, a traffic data sharing app that might be the key to a pleasant commute.

Mayor John Tory announced today that the city will be partnering with Waze, the "world's largest community-based traffic and navigation app" in an effort to ease congestion.

Over the last three years, we have finally focused on fighting traffic in Toronto and improving commute times. I am determined to build on the progress we’ve made and continue the fight each and every day. #getTOmoving pic.twitter.com/4WVq0tTHmL — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 20, 2017

It marks the first time in the city's history that traffic data will be made publicly available through the app, which will generate data from the city's own traffic tracking system and share it with users.

The @waze map in the City of Toronto’s traffic centre pic.twitter.com/DTxFJWrwNo — David Rider (@dmrider) November 20, 2017

The app now contains detailed maps that include locations of accidents, hazards, and congestion that can help drivers navigate the best alternative route, and in turn share data with the city to "make data-driven infrastructure decisions."

The announcement comes on the heels of the King Street Pilot Project that launched last week to positive reviews, aiming to cut down on traffic congestion and give priority to streetcars along King Street.

Tory had previously mentioned this announcement was coming. It's part of his plan to tackle traffic in the city which also includes introducing traffic wardens and "quick clear teams" on Toronto highways.